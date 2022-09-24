Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Tropical Storm Ian: Maximum sustained winds rise to 60 mph as storm moves northwest
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen Sunday, with forecasters projecting it to become a powerful storm as it turns northward toward Cuba and the Florida peninsula. Update 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Tropical Storm Ian increased in strength Sunday evening as it traveled over warmer water. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. EDT advisory, the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is still moving northwest at 12 mph.
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
Popculture
Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In
Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
BBC
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, a Fiona victim warns of storm surge 'coming with a vengeance'
Storm surge is a deadly risk in hurricanes, and sea level rise makes it worse. Now millions are threatened on the west coast of Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba (live updates)
Ian became a major hurricane and made landfall near La Coloma, Cuba, early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 27: As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, some of the state’s largest tourist destinations are preparing for the storm’s potential impact, according to WFTV.
Miami to send 80-member ‘strike force’ team to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
The city of Miami is sending an 80-member strike force team to Tampa on Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall along Florida’s west coast soon.
deseret.com
Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast
This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
St. Petersburg official: Conserve your water use during Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG — The city’s public works administrator asked residents Monday to conserve water use during Hurricane Ian. Outside of the Southwest Water Treatment Plant, Claude Tankersley said the city’s water system is ready to endure Hurricane Ian, projected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm just south of Pinellas County.
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona hits eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds
Storm surges and heavy rainfall expected before weather event gradually weakens this weekend, say meteorologists
Tropical Storm Ian: Cuba issues Hurricane Watch for western provinces
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening, and Florida could feel the effects of the storm as soon as Tuesday as it is expected to intensify into a hurricane. According to The Associated Press, forecasters said that the storm was on a track that could impact...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward to close
Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.To watch live CBS Miami coverage: Hurricane Ian a Cat 3 stormHere are the latest updates:1:30 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for northern Miami-Dade, southern Broward until 2 p.m.1:14 p.m. Florida International University campuses will close starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday, September 28. All classes are canceled, including online classes.12:48 p.m. University of Miami will hold classes online beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m. through Wednesday. 12:37 p.m....
