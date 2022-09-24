ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Tropical Storm Ian: Maximum sustained winds rise to 60 mph as storm moves northwest

Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen Sunday, with forecasters projecting it to become a powerful storm as it turns northward toward Cuba and the Florida peninsula. Update 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 25: Tropical Storm Ian increased in strength Sunday evening as it traveled over warmer water. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. EDT advisory, the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is still moving northwest at 12 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before pummeling Florida

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge could threaten Cuba and Florida this week. Tropical Storm Ian came to life last week as the ninth named system in the Atlantic basin this season, and while it has yet to reach hurricane strength, AccuWeather forecasters continue to caution that a substantial hurricane threat exists along the eastern Gulf coast of the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In

Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Weather
Country
Cuba
Environment
NWS
BBC

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast

This year’s hurricane season has yet another storm headed toward the U.S. Tropical storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before it hits Florida’s west coast, making it the largest storm to hit the state since 2018, according to CNN. The Storm’s Path.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian latest updates: Schools in Miami-Dade and Broward to close

Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.To watch live CBS Miami coverage: Hurricane Ian a Cat 3 stormHere are the latest updates:1:30 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for northern Miami-Dade, southern Broward until 2 p.m.1:14 p.m. Florida International University campuses will close starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday, September 28. All classes are canceled, including online classes.12:48 p.m. University of Miami will hold classes online beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m. through Wednesday. 12:37 p.m....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

