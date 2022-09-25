ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

khqa.com

City treating water to remove odor

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — Despite the odor some people may be experience from Quincy's tap water, it is safe to drink. The Quincy City Council on Monday got an update from City Engineer Jeff Conte on the water concerns after complaints about the city's tap water having an odor.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Move with the Mayor launches in October

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Tri-State Jeep Junkies enjoy a sweet treat

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Tri-State Jeep Junkies met today for some socializing and some sweet treats. The group of jeep enthusiasts met at Sweet Tweets on Broadway for one of their regular meet and greets. There are around 750 members in the group now with all different types of...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Richard Niemann Sr., former president & CEO Niemann Foods, dies at 91

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Richard H. Niemann Sr., the former president and CEO of Quincy’s Niemann Foods, has died. Niemann died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home at the age of 91. Niemann Foods operates County Market in Quincy and throughout the Midwest. Funeral services for...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Fall Pickers Market, Waltons' reunion on first weekend in October

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — Shopping, entertainment, food and a Waltons' reunion. It's all happening at the Northeast MO Fall Pickers Market in Macon, Mo., on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Market goers will find everything from antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet...
MACON, MO
khqa.com

Clarksville to receive grant to build flood protection system

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — The city of Clarksville will be receiving a $1.7 million grant to construct a removable flood protection system along the Mississippi River to keep businesses open and operating while protecting historic downtown Clarksville. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant will be matched by $10 million...
CLARKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

Council considers funding to help open new shops

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council will hear proposals next week to help fund three new retail stores, and to study the city's dwelling and hotel needs. The City's Finance Committee on Monday night voted to send to the council a request by developer Tom Marx.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Bowling Green, Hannibal climb in latest Missouri Media Football State Polls

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
HANNIBAL, MO

