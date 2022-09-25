Read full article on original website
City treating water to remove odor
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — Despite the odor some people may be experience from Quincy's tap water, it is safe to drink. The Quincy City Council on Monday got an update from City Engineer Jeff Conte on the water concerns after complaints about the city's tap water having an odor.
Move with the Mayor launches in October
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
Tri-State Jeep Junkies enjoy a sweet treat
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Tri-State Jeep Junkies met today for some socializing and some sweet treats. The group of jeep enthusiasts met at Sweet Tweets on Broadway for one of their regular meet and greets. There are around 750 members in the group now with all different types of...
Richard Niemann Sr., former president & CEO Niemann Foods, dies at 91
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Richard H. Niemann Sr., the former president and CEO of Quincy’s Niemann Foods, has died. Niemann died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home at the age of 91. Niemann Foods operates County Market in Quincy and throughout the Midwest. Funeral services for...
Overnight barn fire in northeast Missouri destroys farm equipment, 250 hay bales
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — An overnight barn fire destroyed thousands of dollars in farm equipment and hay bales. Firefighters with the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called out just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a blaze six miles southeast of Shelbina. When crews arrived at the scene on Monroe...
Fall Pickers Market, Waltons' reunion on first weekend in October
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — Shopping, entertainment, food and a Waltons' reunion. It's all happening at the Northeast MO Fall Pickers Market in Macon, Mo., on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. Market goers will find everything from antiques, vintage, handmade crafts, gourmet...
Clarksville to receive grant to build flood protection system
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (KHQA) — The city of Clarksville will be receiving a $1.7 million grant to construct a removable flood protection system along the Mississippi River to keep businesses open and operating while protecting historic downtown Clarksville. The Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant will be matched by $10 million...
Council considers funding to help open new shops
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Quincy City Council will hear proposals next week to help fund three new retail stores, and to study the city's dwelling and hotel needs. The City's Finance Committee on Monday night voted to send to the council a request by developer Tom Marx.
Northeast Missouri log home destroyed by flames from vehicle fire
DURHAM, Mo. — A log home in northeast Missouri is a total loss after a vehicle fire caught the nearby structure on fire. The roaring blaze was reported around 9 a.m. Friday at 27804 Monterey Avenue, about two miles northeast of Durham in Lewis County. Acting Fire Chief Dylan...
Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
Bowling Green, Hannibal climb in latest Missouri Media Football State Polls
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
