ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiln, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Gospel concert helps raise money and awareness for autism center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Ground Zero Blues Club was ground zero for Gospel. There’s nothing like using praise and worship to raise the spirit and raise money for the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities. “We have family members and loved ones that battled...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year. An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday. Gently...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula-Gautier School District earns A in statewide scores

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District made a huge jump in the statewide accountability ratings. “Oh it’s an exciting time for our school district,” said Superintendent Billy Ellzey. The Pascagoula-Gautier school district earned an A rating in the current rating system. Ellzey said focusing students on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kiln, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
State
Florida State
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Soso, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
WLOX

Long Beach School District reacts to No.1 ranking in state

Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida. It's a category 3 storm on track to become a category 4 by Tuesday night. Hurricane Hunters are flying into the eye of the storm gathering vital information that could save lives. Bill Snyder flew with them and joins us with more from inside the storm.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian

It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Beautiful Day#County Fairs#Car Show#Soso Strong Foundation#Junior Auxiliary#Tropical Storm Ian
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gautier to apply for railroad overpass funding

It's significantly from early 2022 when the average rate sat just over 3%. They will use this money to help those who are facing hardships when it comes to paying rent or mortgages in their first step housing program. Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher.
GAUTIER, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WLOX

MAYORAL PRIMARY: Learn more about Waveland’s Republican mayoral candidates

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s mayoral and Ward 1 alderman primaries are coming up quickly; voters will head to the polls Tuesday, October 4. Four Republican candidates are vying for the mayoral title: Jeremy Burke, Charles Piazza, Paul “PT” Taylor and Jay Trapani. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
WAVELAND, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
LUMBERTON, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement

After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WKRG News 5

George County man arrested for shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly shooting another person in the Barton community Wednesday. Deputies were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Lane in the Barton community around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. ASAP Ambulance and District 3 first responders treated a man […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy