Nacogdoches, TX

Stephen F. Austin 98, Warner 0: Seriously

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Sometimes the score is the headline. This is one of them.

The Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin demolished Warner, 98-0, on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks could have made it 100. They had the offense on the field for a 2-point conversion. Some would say they mercifully took a knee.

Too bad they didn’t go for two, the Lumberjacks would have joined another Texas school, the University of Houston, which once beat Tulsa 100-6.

SFA had four quarterbacks throw TD passes for a total of 8. The Lumberjacks threw for 478 yards compared to 114 for Warner.

Warner did have a chance to make it closer but Hunter Smith missed a pair of field goals. His leg was probably tired from punting, which he did 8 times for 361 yards.

It was 35-0 after a quarter, 59-0 at the half, and 71-0 after three before SFA decided it needed to score 27 more in the final quarter.

SFA scored a safety, two defensive touchdowns, and a punt return.

So, who is Warner, which came in 0-3 and was blitzed by a team that was 1-2. Warner is an NAIA Program that has had one winning season.

They took a charter bus from Lake Wales, FL 17 hours away. They are getting back on it after the game.

Warner had been outscored 145-32 by the likes of Keiser University, University of West Florida, and Florida Memorial University.

It has lost 9 in a row. Warner did win three games before things fell apart in 2021.

Wait, SFA kicked a field goal up 68-0?

News On 6

2 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash Near 41st & Garnett

Authorities are on the scene of a crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. Tulsa Police said two trucks crashed near 41st and Garnett around 9 p.m. Police did not reveal the extent of the injuries for those involved. Officers are working to figure out what caused...
TULSA, OK
