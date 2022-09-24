Stephen F. Austin 98, Warner 0: Seriously
Sometimes the score is the headline. This is one of them.
The Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin demolished Warner, 98-0, on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks could have made it 100. They had the offense on the field for a 2-point conversion. Some would say they mercifully took a knee.
Too bad they didn’t go for two, the Lumberjacks would have joined another Texas school, the University of Houston, which once beat Tulsa 100-6.
SFA had four quarterbacks throw TD passes for a total of 8. The Lumberjacks threw for 478 yards compared to 114 for Warner.
Warner did have a chance to make it closer but Hunter Smith missed a pair of field goals. His leg was probably tired from punting, which he did 8 times for 361 yards.
It was 35-0 after a quarter, 59-0 at the half, and 71-0 after three before SFA decided it needed to score 27 more in the final quarter.
SFA scored a safety, two defensive touchdowns, and a punt return.
So, who is Warner, which came in 0-3 and was blitzed by a team that was 1-2. Warner is an NAIA Program that has had one winning season.
They took a charter bus from Lake Wales, FL 17 hours away. They are getting back on it after the game.
Warner had been outscored 145-32 by the likes of Keiser University, University of West Florida, and Florida Memorial University.
It has lost 9 in a row. Warner did win three games before things fell apart in 2021.
Wait, SFA kicked a field goal up 68-0?
