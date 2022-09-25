ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
lastwordonsports.com

WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Katie Boulter

After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Jelena Ostapenko.
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Sofia Day 3 Predictions Including Fernando Verdasco vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Veteran Fernando Verdasco takes to the courts of ATP Sofia on day 3 of the tournament in Bulgaria. We have predictions for every day 3 match including Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux. The Frenchman Blancaneaux won their only meeting. He won two rounds of qualifying...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy