Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”
“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again
“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.
Caleb Plant: “I Want A Rematch With Canelo”
He may not have been the most flashy of Canelo Alvarez’ opponents, but there was no doubt Caleb Plant was legit competition when he and Canelo squared off for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. Truth be told, Plant composed himself well in the bout. Canelo, however, was a man in his prime, one who was on a spectacular seven fight, three year winning streak. The red haired star was, simply put, not to be denied. A brutal fistic assault in the eleventh round put Plant down and out. That was back in November of last year.
Tyson Fury Says December Fight With Anthony Joshua Is Off
“Well, guys,” WBC and lineal heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury said on a Monday Instagram message, “it’s official. D-day has come and gone. It’s gone past 5 o’clock Monday. No contract has been signed.” Fury was referring, of course, to a potential December fight between himself and former heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua. Fury had given Joshua until Monday to officially sign a contract for a December throwdown. Joshua and his team indicated they liked what they saw from the Fury camp, but that they needed more time to essentially sift through the fine print. “Of course, I’m going to sign a contract,” Joshua stated on social media. “It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”
