He may not have been the most flashy of Canelo Alvarez’ opponents, but there was no doubt Caleb Plant was legit competition when he and Canelo squared off for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. Truth be told, Plant composed himself well in the bout. Canelo, however, was a man in his prime, one who was on a spectacular seven fight, three year winning streak. The red haired star was, simply put, not to be denied. A brutal fistic assault in the eleventh round put Plant down and out. That was back in November of last year.

