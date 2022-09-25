Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said.
MyStateline.com
17-year-old shot by Rockford officer threatened family, stole car
Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.
MyStateline.com
Attempted armed robbery in Rockford
Rockford Police investigated an attempted armed robbery Tuesday evening.
Woman dies after Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
MyStateline.com
Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting
A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning.
WIFR
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identify the woman shot to death inside her car early Sunday morning in Rockford. The Coroner says 32-year-old Trulisa Kyles was driving near 7th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was shot and killed. Investigators say she didn’t survive her injuries, pronouncing her dead on the scene just before 3:15 a.m.
MyStateline.com
Freeport senior village introduces memory 'fitness' program
Liberty Village of Freeport has announced a newly enhanced memory care program.
MyStateline.com
Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation
Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
MyStateline.com
Let’s try it: LumiBloom body products with Midland State Bank
It’s time for another Let’s Try It and this week we are trying LumiBloom body products with Shondra Gottfred from Midland States Bank. We’re trying the LumiBloom Silky Smooth Body Bundle and Shondra is sharing details with us about an event coming up for Midland States Bank about how to protect ourselves financially when it comes to scams. The event is on Saturday, October 8th from 10-11am at 1401 N Main St in Rockford. To RSVP for this event, you can go to their website at Midlandsb.com and you don’t have to be a Midlands States Bank customer to attend.
MyStateline.com
Dedication ceremony for late Rockford professor
A ceremony took place Sunday for a Rock Valley College professor who died last December.
MyStateline.com
Hidden Creek Estates might be the coziest wedding venue in Illinois
A huge part about planning a wedding is choosing where to hold your big day. Hidden Creek Estates in Roscoe has everything you need for a beautiful and fantastic wedding. Hidden Creek Estates is located at 13276 White School Road in Roscoe and the team is now booking weddings for 2024. The Estate offers multiple Air BnB’s, a wine and whiskey bar, ceremony and reception sites, plus they offer private and corporate events. Hidden Creek has wine bar nights where anyone can come out and enjoy a night of wine with the option to reserve a fire pit for $20. To find out more check out their website at hiddencrk.com.
MyStateline.com
Rockford holds Midwest's largest WWII reenactment
"World War II Days" took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum.
nbc15.com
Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for drug trafficking in Madison and illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Myron Macon, 50, will serve nine years for distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to...
MyStateline.com
Carz R Us is hooking you up with free oil changes
Matt Aukes, owner of ‘Carz R Us’ is telling us all about what services they are offering. Matt prides Carz R Us on their ability to have honest and trustworthy relationships with customers so they can feel comforted in the fact that if you are walking into Carz R Us, you are going to get what you need at the price you need. They are located at 10208 Smythe Ave in Machesney Park. You can also check out their website at carzrus.net or give them a call at (815) 877-4277 to find out about your chance to win a free oil change.
MyStateline.com
Frost possible tonight
The last few days have been windy and that trend is continuing Tuesday afternoon. Gusts Tuesday afternoon have ranged from 20-30mph, which was similar to Monday. The good news is, Wednesday we will see winds come down a little bit with gusts down to around 15mph. Temperatures did manage to...
MyStateline.com
Apple’s top tech team virtually stops in Rockford with the latest iPhones
It is time for another Apple product launch and Will True and Jade Jackson are helping everyone navigate this launch and figure out which of the latest Apple products are best for you and your family. Will and Jade give tips on everything from Apple’s trade in program to all the new features in the latest iOS system.
MyStateline.com
2022 top wedding photography trends with Red Lips and Honey Photography
Melissa Van Horn, owner of Red Lips and Honey Photography, lends Good Day Stateline her photography expertise laying out the top wedding photography trends for this season. The photos from the wedding are arguably the most important part of the wedding so it’s vital that you have the right person to capture the precious memories. Melissa shared the types of photos that are most popular right now such as candids and veil shots. To check out more from Melissa head over to her website at redlipsandhoneyphotography.com.
MyStateline.com
Frost Advisory In Effect, Another Frosty Night Ahead
If you left your vehicle outside overnight, don’t be surprised if you walk out the door this morning and see a little frost on it. Now, if you live in Rockford, you may have less of a chance to see patchy frost compare to those who live in open areas.
