Gallus Arrested For Attacking Referee During WWE NXT This Week
Gallus were a top tag team in NXT UK before the brand folded. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang traveled miles to invade NXT during HeatWave several weeks ago. Tonight, they made things far worse for NXT officials. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang took on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in...
WWE Takes Major Shot At Dave Meltzer During NXT This Week
Dave Meltzer acquired a reputation as a widely read journalist when kayfabe was still a thing. Meltzer came up with his five-star ratings system as well. The veteran journalist’s name came up during this week’s edition of NXT. WWE aired a pre-taped edition of NXT from the Performance...
WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week
WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
Damian Priest Teases Celebrity Joining The Judgment Day
The Judgement Day has been at the forefront of Monday Night Raw in WWE for the past several months. With Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio trying to be a valuable attraction to the brand, they bring attention to the fans and the pro wrestling industry. Now the group may add more members.
WWE RAW Viewership Sees Nice Boost This Week
WWE brought another episode of RAW this week, and they have stiff competition with Monday Night Football once again. Despite that, Triple H and his crew carried on with their booking direction toward Extreme Rules. According to Wrestlenomics, the September 26th edition of WWE RAW brought an overnight average of...
Bron Breakker Cuts Classic Scott Steiner Math Promo During WWE NXT
Scott Steiner was part of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team during the nineties. Scott turned solo during the latter part of his career. Big Poppa Pump was known for his exuberant outburst on the mic as well. His Math promo, in particular, is popular with fans to this day.
Spoiler On AEW’s Plan To Promote Battle Of The Belts IV
AEW will return with the fourth annual Battle of the Belts special on October 7th, Friday. The company will tape the TV special following the conclusion of a live edition of Rampage next Friday. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW will start advertising Battle of the Belts IV this Wednesday night...
AEW Women’s Title Match Added To Dynamite This Week
Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. She will put her title on the line this week on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm...
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
