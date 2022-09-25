Read full article on original website
Gallus Arrested For Attacking Referee During WWE NXT This Week
Gallus were a top tag team in NXT UK before the brand folded. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang traveled miles to invade NXT during HeatWave several weeks ago. Tonight, they made things far worse for NXT officials. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang took on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in...
Sol Ruca Finally Makes WWE NXT Debut
Sol Ruca showed tremendous potential at WWE tryouts and was offered developmental contract. The former college athlete made her in-ring debut during a live show in June. Tonight, she made her NXT debut. Sol Ruca squared off against Amari Miller in her debut match tonight on NXT. Ruca showed tremendous...
Grayson Waller Effect & More Announced For WWE NXT Next Week
WWE will resume live programming for NXT next week. The company announced a couple of matches and segments for the October 4, 2022, edition of the white and gold brand tonight. Grayson Waller was interviewed backstage by McKenzie Mitchell tonight on NXT. Waller said he will have former best friends-turned-bitter...
Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week
WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
Tony Khan Had No Plan For ROH When He Bought The Company
Tony Khan ushered in a new age for Ring Of Honor when he bought the legendary promotion. While fans initially thought that he had strong plans for the company, the reality is far from it. Bryan Alvarez reports on Wrestling Observer Live that the AEW president simply seized the opportunity...
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Will Be Airing On The Same Day As WWE Extreme Rules
Update: AEW decided to air Battle of the Belts live and not compete with WWE Extreme Rules after all. Original: AEW is set to bring the next edition of the Battle of the Belts. While they struggled with ratings on Battle of the Belts III, the company will certainly have something special planned for their fourth show.
WWE Airs Tony D’Angelo’s Injury During NXT This Week
WWE taped the September 27, 2022, edition of NXT from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week. NXT superstar Tony D’Angelo was injured during said TV tapings. WWE aired his injury tonight. Tony D’Angelo squared off against Wes Lee in singles action during NXT this week. Channing “Stacks”...
MJF Dares Fan To Wear A Swastika Shirt To AEW Dynamite
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. The Salt Of The Earth is second to none when it comes to cutting a promo as well. The Salt of the Earth returned at AEW All Out and...
WWE RAW Viewership Sees Nice Boost This Week
WWE brought another episode of RAW this week, and they have stiff competition with Monday Night Football once again. Despite that, Triple H and his crew carried on with their booking direction toward Extreme Rules. According to Wrestlenomics, the September 26th edition of WWE RAW brought an overnight average of...
Bron Breakker Cuts Classic Scott Steiner Math Promo During WWE NXT
Scott Steiner was part of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team during the nineties. Scott turned solo during the latter part of his career. Big Poppa Pump was known for his exuberant outburst on the mic as well. His Math promo, in particular, is popular with fans to this day.
Damian Priest Teases Celebrity Joining The Judgment Day
The Judgement Day has been at the forefront of Monday Night Raw in WWE for the past several months. With Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio trying to be a valuable attraction to the brand, they bring attention to the fans and the pro wrestling industry. Now the group may add more members.
Gallus ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ Following Attack On WWE Officials
Gallus put the NXT tag team division on notice at HeatWave. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang assaulted WWE officials tonight on NXT. Now they are dealing with the consequences. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang squared off against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in a pub rules tag team match in...
Spoiler On AEW’s Plan To Promote Battle Of The Belts IV
AEW will return with the fourth annual Battle of the Belts special on October 7th, Friday. The company will tape the TV special following the conclusion of a live edition of Rampage next Friday. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW will start advertising Battle of the Belts IV this Wednesday night...
AEW Women’s Title Match Added To Dynamite This Week
Toni Storm won the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship in a fatal four-way match that also involved Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida at All Out. She will put her title on the line this week on Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm...
Natalya Sends Update From Direct Path Of Hurricane Ian
Natalya is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. Her technical mastery inside the pro wrestling ring continues to amaze fans. She also lives in Florida, and people in the Sunshine State are in for a terrible storm. The Queen of Harts started working in WWE since 2008...
