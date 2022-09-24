ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. plays in Apple Watch, designer cleats

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Most athletes decide to leave college for the pros because of money.

NIL or not, there still is more to be made on Sundays for most.

Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State will have to take his fashion sense into consideration when thinking of saying Goodbye, Columbus.

That’s because it would be frowned upon if the wide receiver tried to wear an Apple Watch and Louis Vuitton cleats in an NFL game.

Harrison donned both of those as the Buckeyes played Wisconsin on Saturday.

Have to wonder if the student bookstore at Ohio State will carry either of the items in the upcoming days.

