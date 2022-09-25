ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 10 Arkansas after field goal bounces off top of upright

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

No. 23 Texas A&M beat No. 10 Arkansas thanks to one of the wildest missed field goals you’ll ever see.

Arkansas kicker Cam Little’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal attempt bounced off the top of an upright with less than 90 seconds to go. The kick would have given Arkansas a 24-23 lead. Instead, A&M beat the Razorbacks 23-21 after running out the clock.

Little's field goal attempt would have given Arkansas its first lead since A&M scored less than four minutes into the second half to take a 20-14 lead. Arkasnas led 14-0 in the first half but A&M scored 13 consecutive points to end the half.

The game flipped on A&M's second touchdown of the night. With Arkansas leading 14-7 and driving toward a third first-half TD, Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson fumbled the ball as he reached for the end zone while still yards from the goal line. The ball was picked up by Tyreek Chappell who got it to Demani Richardson as he was tackled. Richardson then returned the ball for a touchdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
960 The Ref

Report: Georgia Tech fires coach Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech is reportedly moving on from Geoff Collins. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tech is firing Collins. Georgia Tech lost to UCF on Saturday and is the third Power Five coach fired over the last three weeks. Scott Frost was fired at Nebraska after Week 2 and Herm Edwards was fired at Arizona State after Week 3.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
960 The Ref

Florida schools, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached. Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy