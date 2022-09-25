Termites Love Global Warming So Much That They May Make It Worse, Says Study

Read full article on original website
Termites love global warming – the pace of their wood munching gets significantly faster in hotter weather
When we consider termites, we may think of the danger they can pose to our houses once they settle in and start eating wood. But in fact, only about 4% of termite species worldwide are considered pests that might, at some point, eat your house. In nature, wood-eating termites play a broad and important role in warm tropical and sub-tropical ecosystems. In feeding on wood, they recycle essential nutrients to the soil and release carbon back to the atmosphere. Our new research, published today in Science, quantified for the first time just how much termites love the warmth. The results are...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Collide With an Asteroid. Watch Live Here
On September 26 at 11.15 pm UTC, NASA's DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of...
Climate change may mean more stink bugs
Changing weather could increase suitable habitats for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%, a new study shows. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Beavers can do wonders for nature, but we should be realistic about these benefits extending to people
The beaver is a unique ecosystem engineer that can create a landscape that would otherwise not exist, thanks to the animal's ability to build dams. As we experience more frequent heatwaves and drought, the potential role of beavers in safeguarding against these risks has captured widespread attention. Beaver habitats are...
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
Climate change killing off bumblebees by waking them up early from hibernation, study warns
The early arrival of spring in many parts of North America is negatively impacting bumblebee survival, according to a new study that says agricultural crops and other bee-pollinated plants may also be affected. Scientists, including those from the University of Ottawa in Canada, point to a trend of earlier spring onset and flowering in many parts of the US and Canada, including spring plants, wild plants, and trees, caused by climate change. In the research, published recently in the science journal Biological Conservation, they examined a database of specimen from museum collections across North America, comprising 21 bumblebee species...
Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned
I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
One Solution to Invasive Species: Eat Them
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Sea turtles, burrowing owls, ocelots, and manatees are bordering on dangerously low numbers, but invasive species—Burmese pythons, European starlings, feral hogs, and lionfish—are populating in out-of-control numbers. Consider the emerald ash borer, a glittery insect native to Russia, China, and Japan that started popping up in Michigan in 2002, destroying ash trees in their wake. It’s hypothesized that the species hitched a ride on cargo ships carrying lumber, and, since then, millions of ash trees have been destroyed in the U.S.
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Beekeeper Shocked When Neighbor Gives Up Farmland to Host Hives: “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”
Near Austria’s border with Germany, an agriculturalist let one-fifth of his farming estate return to wild meadows in order to support his neighbor’s beekeeping operation. The hyper-cultivation around Franz Nigl’s property in Leiten, Austria, was never really “his thing,” and wanting to hear the meadows “buzzing” again, he let his good neighbor Josef Krenn, a hobbyist beekeeper, take it over.
Climate change could mean more intense locust outbreaks and threaten food security
A new study by a research team from Arizona State University has found that climate change will dramatically increase the intensity of locust swarms, resulting in even more crops lost to insect pests and threatening food security. The study, recently published in Ecological Monographs, outlines the results of considerable data...
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Climate change is turning trees into gluttons
Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
Stink bugs spreading rapidly to new parts of US due to climate change, study warns
Invasive, crop-eating, and foul-smelling stink bugs could become more widespread in the US due to climate change, a new study has warned.The research, published recently in the journal Pest Management Science, found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) in the US by about 70 per cent.Scientists, including those from the Washington State University, assessed data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. “Every system will change with climate change, so the fact that you can grow garbanzo beans, lentils or wheat...
Climate change is turning lakes a different color
A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters this week argues that climate change will mean more blue lakes will likely become green-brown in color. While lake color depends on things like algae and sediment, climate also plays a role whether a lake is green or blue, researchers found. This...
Cracked Bones And Decaying Sludge: The Early Days Of Cryonics Was A Complete Horror Show
The history of cryonics – the attempt to freeze the bodies of the recently deceased in the hope that they can be revived and cured at some far-off point in the future – is pretty grim. In an article originally published in Cryonics in 1992, early attempts at cryonics were documented in great and horrific detail, in an attempt to learn from others' mistakes.
