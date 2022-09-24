(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the $38,000 estimate to repair the east part of the Olney City Hall roof with $11,000 to be paid by insurance : heard the presentation and accepted audits from the Kemper CPA Group, including the TIF, OSLAD Grant, and regular Financial Audits for the city : approved a change order to reduce the cost for the Cherry and Morgan Streets resurfacing project by $16,000 : approved alternate electrical needs for the Pickleball Court Complex : unanimously voted “no” to an additional 1% Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax through the Olney Business District : approved a Class S Liquor License for the Fireside at Joe’s Pizza 50th Anniversary Celebration set for November 5th, 2022 : agreed to a Class C Liquor License for the new El Portrillos Mexican Restaurant : agreed to apply to the IDOT Enhancement Program for infrastructure improvements in a defined area of downtown Olney : and after an executive session – acknowledged the retirement of Olney Police Chief Kevin Paddock – approved the appointment of OPD Officer Justin Bloomer as Acting Police Chief – and approved a letter of intent concerning the Central Street School property : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be October 10th, 2022.

OLNEY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO