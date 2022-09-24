Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
LINDA JACKSON
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Linda Jackson, age 69, of Olney, will be held Saturday afternoon, October 1, at 3:00, at the United Methodist Church in Raymondville, Missouri, with burial to follow in the Friendship Cemetery, rural Raymondville, Missouri. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Linda Jackson of Olney.
freedom929.com
HIGGIN SWITCH ROAD CLOSED TODAY
(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department has closed North Higgin Switch Road just a half mile north of the Antioch Christian Church, southwest of Olney, today. County workers will be replacing a culvert and the work will be completed with the road back open to traffic by sunset later today. All drivers should be alert to all barricades and signs.
freedom929.com
CAROLYN JANE HAYES
(NEWTON) Private family services will be held for Carolyn Jane Hayes, age 74, of Newton. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s private family services only for Carolyn Jane Hayes of Newton.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING MEETINGS THIS WEEK
* the Richland County Board has a special meeting tonight at 6:00 at the Jail Meeting Room. * the City of Olney’s Board of Fire & Police Commissioners will meet tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday) at 4:00 at the Olney City Hall. The purpose is to discuss personnel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freedom929.com
FREE OCTOBER SESSIONS ON “PREPARING FOR END-OF-LIFE ISSUES”
(OLNEY) The Richland County Homemakers Education Association is teaming up with the University of Illinois Extension to host a series of seminars in October entitled “Preparing for End-of-Life Issues” to be held on the first four consecutive Monday evenings at the Olney Public Library starting at 6:00 each evening. The purpose of the free seminars is to help those in the area to take control of their own affairs, to protect all loved ones, and to feel a sense of security before dealing with a family member’s death. With various guest speakers, the topics include hospice & funeral planning in session one on October 3rd, financial planning & identity in session two October 10th, legal information & insurance in session three on October 17th, and banking with an overview of topics in session four on October 24th. While registration is recommended, it is not required. Public input is allowed, so bring questions. To reserve seat, call the Olney Extension Office at 618-395-2191.
freedom929.com
REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the $38,000 estimate to repair the east part of the Olney City Hall roof with $11,000 to be paid by insurance : heard the presentation and accepted audits from the Kemper CPA Group, including the TIF, OSLAD Grant, and regular Financial Audits for the city : approved a change order to reduce the cost for the Cherry and Morgan Streets resurfacing project by $16,000 : approved alternate electrical needs for the Pickleball Court Complex : unanimously voted “no” to an additional 1% Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax through the Olney Business District : approved a Class S Liquor License for the Fireside at Joe’s Pizza 50th Anniversary Celebration set for November 5th, 2022 : agreed to a Class C Liquor License for the new El Portrillos Mexican Restaurant : agreed to apply to the IDOT Enhancement Program for infrastructure improvements in a defined area of downtown Olney : and after an executive session – acknowledged the retirement of Olney Police Chief Kevin Paddock – approved the appointment of OPD Officer Justin Bloomer as Acting Police Chief – and approved a letter of intent concerning the Central Street School property : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be October 10th, 2022.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING AREA EVENTS
(ISLAND GROVE) The St. Isidore Parish will host its Annual Fall Breakfast & Raffle this coming Sunday at the St. Joseph Parish Hall in Island Grove. With serving from 7:30 to 12 noon, the menu includes nearly all regular breakfast items with free will donations taken at the door and carryouts available. Also the Country Store will have homemade baked goods from parish members, plus a drawing for a quilt and the big cash raffle will be held at 12 noon with tickets on sale throughout the morning and you need not be present to win.
freedom929.com
LOCAL ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK
(STE. MARIE) The Ste. Marie American Legion will be serving brats & sauerkraut, pork burgers, and nachos this Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00. Either dine-in or carryout. (OLNEY) The Elm Street Christian Church in Olney will have a “chili supper” this coming Sunday evening at the Olney City Park Community Building. Serving from 4:00 to 8:00.
Comments / 0