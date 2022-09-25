ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Cambridge football defeated by Horicon/Hustisford

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 3 days ago

Horicon/Hustisford scored 21 points in the second half to pull away from Cambridge in a Blue Jays 35-7 loss on Friday, September 23.

“They just wore us down,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbiel. “It’s the same story we’ve had all year where we can hang in there for a half or a couple of quarters, and then at some point, whether it’s the third quarter or fourth quarter, we just get worn down.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Horicon/Hustisford (2-4 overall, 2-2 conference) scored on a 15-yard run by Ethan Fraze.

Cambridge tied the game on the next possession when sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman threw an 83-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish.

With under three minutes left in the first half, Horicon/Hustisford scored on an 8-yard run from Isaac Howard, going up 14-7.

“That’s how we’ve been analyzing it as coaches,” said Klingbeil. “We can kind of hang in there, but over time they just physically wear us down.”

The run game proved to be lethal for Horicon/Hustisford as Payton Vincent scored on a 7-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Howard scored a 13-yard touchdown and Vincent rushed for a 5-yard run, making the final 35-7.

“It’s tough when you’re worn down up front because you really can’t do a whole lot,” said Klingbeil. “They just man handle you and a 5-yard run becomes an 8-yard run and an 8-yard run becomes a 20-yard run.

Sophomore linebacker Drew Holzhueter recorded 22 total tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Garrett Wendricks forced a fumble, while junior defensive back Cade Nottestad recorded an interception.

Cambridge (1-5, 1-3) returns home on Friday, September 30 for its homecoming game against Marshall.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin

Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
MADISON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, WI
City
Hustisford, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Horicon, WI
Cambridge, WI
Sports
City
Cambridge, WI
Horicon, WI
Sports
Hustisford, WI
Sports
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#American Football
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
spectrumnews1.com

Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally

MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
b93radio.com

Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox

A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI

September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge, WI
56
Followers
311
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

 https://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

Comments / 0

Community Policy