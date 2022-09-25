Cambridge football defeated by Horicon/Hustisford

Horicon/Hustisford scored 21 points in the second half to pull away from Cambridge in a Blue Jays 35-7 loss on Friday, September 23.

“They just wore us down,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbiel. “It’s the same story we’ve had all year where we can hang in there for a half or a couple of quarters, and then at some point, whether it’s the third quarter or fourth quarter, we just get worn down.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Horicon/Hustisford (2-4 overall, 2-2 conference) scored on a 15-yard run by Ethan Fraze.

Cambridge tied the game on the next possession when sophomore quarterback Matt Buckman threw an 83-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Kiefer Parish.

With under three minutes left in the first half, Horicon/Hustisford scored on an 8-yard run from Isaac Howard, going up 14-7.

“That’s how we’ve been analyzing it as coaches,” said Klingbeil. “We can kind of hang in there, but over time they just physically wear us down.”

The run game proved to be lethal for Horicon/Hustisford as Payton Vincent scored on a 7-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Howard scored a 13-yard touchdown and Vincent rushed for a 5-yard run, making the final 35-7.

“It’s tough when you’re worn down up front because you really can’t do a whole lot,” said Klingbeil. “They just man handle you and a 5-yard run becomes an 8-yard run and an 8-yard run becomes a 20-yard run.

Sophomore linebacker Drew Holzhueter recorded 22 total tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Garrett Wendricks forced a fumble, while junior defensive back Cade Nottestad recorded an interception.

Cambridge (1-5, 1-3) returns home on Friday, September 30 for its homecoming game against Marshall.