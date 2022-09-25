ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

University of Minnesota doctor provides help to Puerto Rico in wake of Hurricane Fiona

By Allen Henry
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLvfj_0i9H3NS900

U of M doctor travels to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona 01:50

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dr. Miguel Fiol says that anger is one of his biggest concerns a week after Hurricane Fiona caused record rainfall and flooding across Puerto Rico.

Fiol is a doctor at the University of Minnesota and a native of Puerto Rico.

"My hometown Ponce, like Ponce de Leon, got hit the hardest with over thirty inches of rain, and they got big problems with flooding," Fiol said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSOja_0i9H3NS900
Satellite image shows a flooded bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico on Sept. 21, 2022. Maxar Technologies / Handout via Reuters

Fiol is concerned that flooding could turn into more illness

"I, as a doctor, am very concerned with water-born disease developing as time goes by, and the water is just stagnant there," Fiol said.

More than half of the island remains without power as frustrations grow and recovery efforts continue.

Fiol says he was already scheduled to visit the island for a conference but is now doing what he can to help at hospitals with no power or water.

"The temperature in the room was over 100 degrees. I don't know why and there were sick people there. So as a doctor, I'm real concerned about the care people are getting," Fiol said.

Despite their anger, Fiol says he also sees signs of Puerto Rico's spirit and resiliency.

"[It's] a very beautiful thing to see in spite of all this, how people are able to keep on with their lives and smile and do things," Fiol said.

The lack of power in Puerto Rico has been linked by police to several deaths, including a 78-year-old man who died from inhaling toxic gases from his generator, and two people who died after their house caught on fire because they were relying on candles for light.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Mayor Adams calls trip to Puerto Rico and the DR an eye opener

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was in the Bronx on Tuesday morning recapping his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.He and his team traveled to the Caribbean to survey the destruction left behind by Hurricane Fiona to provide boots on the ground relief.CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has details on a trip hizzoner called profound."We're going to show the humanitarian action of what it is to be a New Yorker," Adams said.READ MORE: Local leaders call for hurricane relief for Puerto Rico as Mayor Eric Adams surveys damage in Dominican RepublicOn Sunday, Adams landed in Puerto Rico, a place he refers to as the sixth borough of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas, head to Florida to aid with Hurricane Ian relief

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Hurricane Ian quickly approaches Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota are traveling to the region to be ready to assist when the storm hits.The Minnesota Red Cross posted photos online of trucks from Duluth and Fargo, which will travel to Florida and distribute food and other relief items to those impacted by the hurricane.RELATED: Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit FloridaRoughly 50 disaster response volunteers will head to the state, the Minnesota Red Cross says. Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Mandatory and voluntary...
MINNESOTA STATE
gcaptain.com

Calls for Puerto Rico Jones Act Waivers Grow Louder

With Hurricane Fiona’s path of destruction in Puerto Rico, there are growing calls to waive Jones Act requirements that would allow foreign-flagged ships to deliver supplies between the U.S. mainland and the U.S. Commonwealth. Today, Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Twitter that he has called on Secretary...
POLITICS
Gizmodo

U.S. Army Corps Proposes Huge Storm Gates to Protect NYC From Flooding

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday released plans for barriers that would protect New York City and New Jersey from storm surges and coastal flooding. Details in the proposal show that it would cost about $52 billion to protect New York and New Jersey’s shorelines. It would take an estimated 14 years to build 12 movable storm barriers across major inlets and bays in the region. The plan is called Alternative 3B, one of five options outlined in the NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study (HATS).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

Hurricane Ian hits Cuba as a Category 3 storm, on track to hit Florida

Ian intensified into a major hurricane packing sustained winds of around 125 mph early Tuesday morning just before hitting western Cuba. The powerful Category 3 storm was expected to continue strengthening as it passed over the island on a track for the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida's west coast in its path later this week. Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to voluntarily evacuate, knowing it could take some time to move hundreds of thousands of people out of Ian's path.Cuba's national Institute of Meteorology...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Linus College#U Of M#Reuters Fiol
CBS Minnesota

Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave

Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.  Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland.  "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
FLORIDA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
MINNESOTA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman's bond with Ukrainian student leads her to sponsor his family

MINNEAPOLIS – A Ukrainian refugee family is on their way to Minneapolis thanks to a woman here who's formed a special bond with the family's son.Mykola Sapronov has been temporarily living with Margie Commerford since he graduated from the University of Minnesota this spring. He says he felt like he was living two lives in his last semester: one as a student, the other as someone constantly following developments in the war in his home country of  Ukraine."It's very difficult because I felt like I had no control," Sapronov said. "You're feeling really powerless,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
CBS Minnesota

Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ian to begin "rapidly strengthening," could hit Florida as major hurricane

Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state.Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida the previous day, expanding an initial order that had covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.Forecasters are still unsure of exactly where Ian could make...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota "snowbirds" brace for Hurricane Ian to hit Florida

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minnesotans "snowbird" in Florida this time of year, or they've retired there. Popular areas where Minnesotans travel to are Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, which are the targets of Hurricane Ian, as it approaches the Gulf coastline.Elk River native Becky Hlavachek and her husband bought their first family vacation home in Cape Coral, Florida earlier this year, and they had no idea they'd be taking shelter in it a few months later."We're definitely newbies here," said Hlavachek, "Our planning process maybe should be questioned a little bit right now."Hlavachek spent the last few days filling the bathtub with...
FLORIDA STATE
mprnews.org

With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

Just a few months ago, heavy spring rains filled lakes and rivers to the brim and left farm fields too wet to plant. But summer brought less rain than normal across much of Minnesota. The result is a drought that's not as severe as last year, but is slowly expanding across the state, including central and southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Group working to create mobile visitor center for St. Croix Scenic Riverway

OSCEOLA, Minn. -- The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway provides plenty of picturesque views and outdoor adventure along the border of Wisconsin and Minnesota.WCCO's Derek James went to Osceola to take a look at the new effort to connect more visitors to everything the area has to offer.Over a million visitors a year stop somewhere along the 255 miles of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, many of them by accident.The Wild Rivers Conservancy is partnering with the park service to create a mobile visitor center. They were just awarded a grant from the National Park Foundation to kickstart the...
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

What is the ideal indoor temperature?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy