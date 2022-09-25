Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after opening Big Ten play with a dominant 52-21 win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes picked up three additional first-place votes from last week, tallying four total, but remain behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Michigan and Clemson remained at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while USC and Kentucky each rose one spot to populate the No. 6 and No. 7 spots. Tennessee, Oklahoma State and North Carolina State round out the top 10.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO