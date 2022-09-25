ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Mitch Rossi Adds Old-School Wrinkle To OSU Offense

There’s been some debate over whether Ohio State graduate tight end Mitch Rossi should be listed as a fullback. The Tennessee native lined up at the traditional power back spot on a few select plays against Toledo and Wisconsin, taking one handoff in each game. It’s a new wrinkle based on old football tricks for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ryan Day, Tim Walton Hoping To Have Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Back Against Rutgers

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that he is hoping to have two of the Buckeyes’ top cornerbacks back this week against Rutgers. Cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke, who started each of Ohio State’s first three games of the season, missed the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win over Wisconsin this past weekend, leading to the first career starts of sophomore JK Johnson and freshman Jyaire Brown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
buckeyesports.com

Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis Granted Eligibility By NCAA

Placekicker Parker Lewis, who transferred to Ohio State from USC this past offseason, has been ruled eligible to play for the Buckeyes this season according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman. Lewis missed Ohio State’s first four games of the season but has been able to...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. We have now made...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye State#American Football#College Football#Bsb#Ohio State#Badgers
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State-Michigan State To Kick Off At 4 P.M. On ABC

When Ohio State hits the road for the first time this season on Oct. 8 at Michigan State, the Buckeyes will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC from East Lansing, Mich. The game against the Spartans will mark the end of a five-game homestand to begin the season for Ohio State, which has gotten off to a 4-0 start, including a 52-21 win over Wisconsin to begin conference play this past weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Welcome To Week 5: Rutgers

Ohio State’s schedule continues in Week Five with a home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the Buckeyes look to move to 5-0 on the season. The Buckeyes had a dominant win over Wisconsin, 52-21, to begin conference play this past Saturday. The defense allowed just seven first-half points while the offense – led by quarterback C.J. Stroud – found the end zone seven times against the Badgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll

Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after opening Big Ten play with a dominant 52-21 win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes picked up three additional first-place votes from last week, tallying four total, but remain behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Michigan and Clemson remained at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while USC and Kentucky each rose one spot to populate the No. 6 and No. 7 spots. Tennessee, Oklahoma State and North Carolina State round out the top 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy