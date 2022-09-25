Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Mitch Rossi Adds Old-School Wrinkle To OSU Offense
There’s been some debate over whether Ohio State graduate tight end Mitch Rossi should be listed as a fullback. The Tennessee native lined up at the traditional power back spot on a few select plays against Toledo and Wisconsin, taking one handoff in each game. It’s a new wrinkle based on old football tricks for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.
buckeyesports.com
Ryan Day, Tim Walton Hoping To Have Cameron Brown, Denzel Burke Back Against Rutgers
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that he is hoping to have two of the Buckeyes’ top cornerbacks back this week against Rutgers. Cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke, who started each of Ohio State’s first three games of the season, missed the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win over Wisconsin this past weekend, leading to the first career starts of sophomore JK Johnson and freshman Jyaire Brown.
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckeyesports.com
Transfer Kicker Parker Lewis Granted Eligibility By NCAA
Placekicker Parker Lewis, who transferred to Ohio State from USC this past offseason, has been ruled eligible to play for the Buckeyes this season according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch’s Joey Kaufman. Lewis missed Ohio State’s first four games of the season but has been able to...
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Eugene Brown
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews per week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. We have now made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State-Michigan State To Kick Off At 4 P.M. On ABC
When Ohio State hits the road for the first time this season on Oct. 8 at Michigan State, the Buckeyes will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC from East Lansing, Mich. The game against the Spartans will mark the end of a five-game homestand to begin the season for Ohio State, which has gotten off to a 4-0 start, including a 52-21 win over Wisconsin to begin conference play this past weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers
Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
buckeyesports.com
Welcome To Week 5: Rutgers
Ohio State’s schedule continues in Week Five with a home matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as the Buckeyes look to move to 5-0 on the season. The Buckeyes had a dominant win over Wisconsin, 52-21, to begin conference play this past Saturday. The defense allowed just seven first-half points while the offense – led by quarterback C.J. Stroud – found the end zone seven times against the Badgers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll
Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after opening Big Ten play with a dominant 52-21 win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes picked up three additional first-place votes from last week, tallying four total, but remain behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Michigan and Clemson remained at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, while USC and Kentucky each rose one spot to populate the No. 6 and No. 7 spots. Tennessee, Oklahoma State and North Carolina State round out the top 10.
OSU Athletic Director invites LeBron to play football for Buckeyes
That got the attention of OSU's Athletic Director who responded back with an answer and an invitation.
Sights and Sounds: Freshmen take center stage at OSU men's basketball photo day
We have photos and interview videos from Ohio State’s men’s basketball photo day on Monday at the team’s practice gym inside the Schottenstein Center. Holtmann will have a 14-man roster with 12 scholarship players and two walk-ons (see below). Check out the photos and videos below.
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Retired Columbus health system CEOs still got hefty payouts in the pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The retired CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital was paid the same as his successor in 2020 – a uniquely challenging year for the healthcare industry at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Other Columbus health systems also continued paying former chiefs in the year, mostly related to prior service. […]
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
Comments / 0