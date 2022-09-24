Read full article on original website
Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational
The Middlebury men's golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly-competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday's second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth's 'B' team (593).
#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational
The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational
The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships
The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0
Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
#13 Middlebury Earns Third Place at SLU Invitational
The 13th-ranked Middlebury women's cross country team placed third out of seven teams at the St. Lawrence University Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational. The home team won the event with 22 points, followed by Vassar (42 points) and the Panthers (74 points). COURSE INFORMATION. Location: Canton, N.Y. Distance: 6 kilometers (6K)
#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
Harlan Tallies 50th Career Win As Quick Start Propels #1 Middlebury Past #11 Bates
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored three times in the opening quarter, topping #11 Bates 4-1. With the triumph, the Panthers tie the program's winning streak with 37 consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Sadie LeStage opened the scoring for the Panthers with a goal just under five minutes into the game....
