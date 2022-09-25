ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepper Pike, OH

27 First News

Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

James Milton “Main” Adams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Milton Adams, Jr., 73 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Adams, lovingly known as “Main”, was born January 31, 1949 in Selma, Alabama, a son of James...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr. and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Linda Jane Kosko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her. She was born on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family. She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio; born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader. She...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Lula M. Callahan, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
WARREN, OH

