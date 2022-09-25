Read full article on original website
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
James Milton “Main” Adams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Milton Adams, Jr., 73 of Columbus, formerly of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus. Mr. Adams, lovingly known as “Main”, was born January 31, 1949 in Selma, Alabama, a son of James...
Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr. and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was...
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
Linda Jane Kosko, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her. She was born on...
Diana S. Pugh, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana S. Pugh, 76 of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, where she received dedicated care from doctors and nurses. Diana was born on February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph...
Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family. She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio; born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader. She...
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
Lula M. Callahan, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita...
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
