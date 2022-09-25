Read full article on original website
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga
Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Madison
Eastlake North sent Madison home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off with September 28, 2021 at Madison High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone
Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
Mantua Crestwood knocks out victory beat against Wickliffe
Saddled up and ready to go, Mantua Crestwood spurred past Wickliffe 3-2 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 27. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on August 26, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry
A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel
Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
St. Edward, St. Ignatius and Cleveland Heights all move up in Division I: Week 7 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the top 16 teams stayed put in the latest cleveland.com top 25, there was some interesting movement in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings. St. Edward moved up to No. 3 in Division I after Centerville’s 21-17 loss to Springboro. Centerville dropped...
Ashtabula Edgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Mantua Crestwood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Mantua Crestwood to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on September 28, 2021 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
GALLERY: Lexington vs. Wooster Boys Soccer
Wooster beat Lexington 3-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Wooster's Follis Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Flexing muscle: Geneva tightens grip on Chagrin Falls
Geneva's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chagrin Falls during a 3-1 blowout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. The last time Geneva and Chagrin Falls played in a 3-1 game on September 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Ashtabula Edgewood flexes stout defense to thwart Andover Pymatuning Valley
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. In recent action on September 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Ashtabula Edgewood took...
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
Cleveland.com Top 25: Calm before Week 7’s storm could lead to overhaul
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not much changed in this week’s cleveland.com high school football Top 25, but don’t expect that to last. There are two top 10 matchups, a third game pitting teams in the top 13 against each other and five games total that feature ranked teams facing off in Week 7 of the high school football season.
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
