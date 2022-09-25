ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

27 First News

Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, 81, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine. She was born May 4, 1941 in Columbus, daughter of the late Willard C. and Nellie G. (Ditmas) Kelly. Ginny attended Robert Bycroft.
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
LAKE MILTON, OH
27 First News

Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family. She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio; born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader. She...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Linda Jane Kosko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her. She was born on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr. and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Thomas Allen Ditchey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mark Alexander Pawcio, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alexander Pawcio, 66 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Residence with his family by his side. He was born June 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore Pawcio and the late Shirley (Penn) Pawcio. He was...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

