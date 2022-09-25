Read full article on original website
Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve “Ginny” Mae Kelly, 81, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine. She was born May 4, 1941 in Columbus, daughter of the late Willard C. and Nellie G. (Ditmas) Kelly. Ginny attended Robert Bycroft.
Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97 of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School.
John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family. She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio; born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader. She...
Linda Jane Kosko, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Jane Kosko, 72 of Mesa, Arizona, passed peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones after a difficult fight against cancer. Her strength, positivity and grace through this process will live on in those that knew her. She was born on...
Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr. and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was...
Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he...
Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
Thomas Allen Ditchey, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
Mark Alexander Pawcio, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Alexander Pawcio, 66 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Residence with his family by his side. He was born June 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Theodore Pawcio and the late Shirley (Penn) Pawcio. He was...
Richard Lee “Garv” Garver, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Lee Garver “Garv”, of Youngstown, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 22, 2022, while at home and surrounded by the love of his family, following a long illness. He was 83. Richard was born on April 4, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio,...
Cynthia Burgess-Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Burgess-Hinton was the sixth child of the late Wallace and Annah O. Robinson-Burgess, born on February 22, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio. After 62 years of life, Cynthia made her transition from Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio, to her heavenly abode and received her...
