richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: New Concord John Glenn posts stop sign on Zanesville West Muskingum's offense
New Concord John Glenn unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Zanesville West Muskingum in a 7-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on September 14, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive nips New Philadelphia in taut scare
Madison Comprehensive swapped jabs before dispatching New Philadelphia 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Madison Comprehensive struck in front of New Philadelphia 2-1 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany
Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
richlandsource.com
Planned 7-figure Bellville sewer project opens door to more economic development at I-71/Ohio 97
MANSFIELD -- Former Bellville Mayor Darrell Banks knows a little bit about southern Richland County. Now a Richland County commissioner, Banks, along with fellow commissioners Tony Vero and Cliff Mears, on Tuesday approved a "significant" sanitary sewer infrastructure proposal for the village that will open the door to additional economic development.
richlandsource.com
Drive-thru flu clinic offered Oct. 11 in Crawford County
BUCYRUS -- After tracking the Australian flu season that spans from May to September in the southern hemisphere, health officials are anticipating a really bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere as well. Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the single best way to protect yourself and your family...
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
richlandsource.com
Leaning Tower celebrates 65 years of great food and better memories
The very first pizza shop in Mansfield, Leaning Tower of Pizza, has embraced their history and ceases to change a thing– which is just part of the reason they have been in business for over six decades. Leaning Tower advertisements. Courage at Work: Presented by Mechanics Bank. Mechanics Bank...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
richlandsource.com
Lucas announces 2022 Homecoming Court
LUCAS -- Lucas High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The Lucas Hight School Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 against Lima Central Catholic. The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
richlandsource.com
Lex, Ashland students will join string quartet to perform Oct. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary. The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
