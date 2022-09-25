ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany

Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
DUBLIN, OH
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
DUBLIN, OH
Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Planned 7-figure Bellville sewer project opens door to more economic development at I-71/Ohio 97

MANSFIELD -- Former Bellville Mayor Darrell Banks knows a little bit about southern Richland County. Now a Richland County commissioner, Banks, along with fellow commissioners Tony Vero and Cliff Mears, on Tuesday approved a "significant" sanitary sewer infrastructure proposal for the village that will open the door to additional economic development.
BELLVILLE, OH
Drive-thru flu clinic offered Oct. 11 in Crawford County

BUCYRUS -- After tracking the Australian flu season that spans from May to September in the southern hemisphere, health officials are anticipating a really bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere as well. Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the single best way to protect yourself and your family...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
COLUMBUS, OH
Leaning Tower celebrates 65 years of great food and better memories

The very first pizza shop in Mansfield, Leaning Tower of Pizza, has embraced their history and ceases to change a thing– which is just part of the reason they have been in business for over six decades. Leaning Tower advertisements. Courage at Work: Presented by Mechanics Bank. Mechanics Bank...
MANSFIELD, OH
Lucas announces 2022 Homecoming Court

LUCAS -- Lucas High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. The Lucas Hight School Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 against Lima Central Catholic. The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
LUCAS, OH
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH

