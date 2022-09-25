Read full article on original website
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga
Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel
Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry
A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Madison
Eastlake North sent Madison home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off with September 28, 2021 at Madison High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone
Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Flexing muscle: Geneva tightens grip on Chagrin Falls
Geneva's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chagrin Falls during a 3-1 blowout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. The last time Geneva and Chagrin Falls played in a 3-1 game on September 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Ashtabula Edgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Mantua Crestwood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Mantua Crestwood to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on September 28, 2021 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
GALLERY: Lexington vs. Wooster Boys Soccer
Wooster beat Lexington 3-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Wooster's Follis Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
Ashtabula Edgewood flexes stout defense to thwart Andover Pymatuning Valley
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. In recent action on September 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Ashtabula Edgewood took...
Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
Mantua Crestwood knocks out victory beat against Wickliffe
Saddled up and ready to go, Mantua Crestwood spurred past Wickliffe 3-2 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 27. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on August 26, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Guardians set to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins Airport at 10 p.m. Sunday as AL Central champs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Your 2022 American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Guardians are set to land at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around 10 p.m. on Sunday and they would love to greet their fans when they arrive. Fresh off celebrating their 11th division crown, the Guardians flew directly back...
Cleveland ordered to refund city income taxes to doctor working remotely out of state during pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Buckeye Institute, which challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living, has won a case involving the city of Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday ordered Cleveland to refund tax withholdings...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
