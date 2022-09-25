ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WRAL News

Bulls punch ticket to Vegas with 10-1 rout Of Knights

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
West Meck High School Wants A Rematch

The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A botched called friday night decided...
WRAL News

Canes game at Tampa Bay Lightning postponed due to hurricane

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday delivered a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay at PNC Arena, but Wednesday's game in Florida has been postponed. According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team postponed its preseason games on Wednesday against the Canes and on Thursday against Nashville due to Hurricane Ian.
WRAL News

Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!

Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
WRAL News

Hurricanes aim for 5th straight playoff trip, deeper push

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup. Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That's true, too, of coach Rod Brind'Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that followed a nine-year playoff drought for Carolina.
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
Niner Times

"The Luminarium": a new interactive art experience in Charlotte

"Somewhere between a womb and a cathedral" is how the Architects of Air website describes "The Luminarium." "The Luminarium" sits in Charlotte's Ballantyne Backyard, a looming inflatable figure that rises in multicolor domes and stretches across the park's field. The exhibit, which is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival,...
