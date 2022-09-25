Read full article on original website
Bulls punch ticket to Vegas with 10-1 rout Of Knights
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
Scheyer, Duke prepared to adapt recruiting approach if one-and-done rule ends
Durham, N.C. — As the basketball season approaches, the NBA is considering allowing 18-year-olds to be drafted once again straight from high school. That would mean the end of college basketball's "one-and-done" rule and could potentially impact the high-profile players who have come through colleges like Duke. WRAL was...
Scheyer: Chemistry coming together for 22-23 Devils
Jon Scheyer, in his first year as the head coach of Duke men's basketball team, is pulling together players of different ages and experience levels with high expectations for the 22-23 season.
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
Could NBA rule steal away Duke's one-and-done recruits?
The NBA is considering allowing 18-year-olds to be drafted straight from high school. That could potentially impact the high-profile one-and-done players that we've seen come through top colleges like Duke.
power98fm.com
West Meck High School Wants A Rematch
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A botched called friday night decided...
Canes game at Tampa Bay Lightning postponed due to hurricane
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday delivered a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay at PNC Arena, but Wednesday's game in Florida has been postponed. According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team postponed its preseason games on Wednesday against the Canes and on Thursday against Nashville due to Hurricane Ian.
Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
Key ACC games still on as Hurricane Ian scrambles college football schedule
Hurricane Ian is already forcing changes to this weekend's college football schedule across the Southeast. But, so far, no moves have been made to two big ACC games that could be impacted by the storm. No. 10 NC State is scheduled to play at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night. No. 22 Wake Forest visits No. 23 Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
Hurricanes aim for 5th straight playoff trip, deeper push
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup. Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That's true, too, of coach Rod Brind'Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that followed a nine-year playoff drought for Carolina.
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
WBTV
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing Queen City. However, moving forward with any plans for redevelopment has not been easy. The 302,324 square-foot site’s future has been...
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Charlotte City Council member works to bring pro tennis tournament to town
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham recently spent time at the U.S. Open in New York and earlier met with the sport’s top executive as part of a campaign to serve up a pro tennis tournament in the Queen City. Graham, a Democrat, attended Johnson C....
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
Niner Times
"The Luminarium": a new interactive art experience in Charlotte
"Somewhere between a womb and a cathedral" is how the Architects of Air website describes "The Luminarium." "The Luminarium" sits in Charlotte's Ballantyne Backyard, a looming inflatable figure that rises in multicolor domes and stretches across the park's field. The exhibit, which is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival,...
WRAL News
