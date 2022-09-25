Read full article on original website
Related
dsubluehawks.com
Football sweeps NSAA Players of the Week
DICKINSON, ND - The Dickinson State football team added to its succesful week with a clean sweep of the North Star Athletic Association weekly awards. RB Riley Linder was named Offensive Player of the Week, DB Jayden Heartwell was named Defensive Player of the Week, and Wade James was named Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
dsubluehawks.com
Blue Hawk bats come alive in game two to force split
VALLEY CITY, ND - The Dickinson State baseball team (2-3, 0-0 NSAA) used an offensive explosion in game two to earn a split on the road at Valley City State University (2-2, 0-0 NSAA). After dropping game one, 6-3, Dickinson State pounded out 12 hits, including two homeruns, to power past VCSU 14-4 in game two.
dsubluehawks.com
Volleyball falls to Waldorf in three
FOREST CITY, IA - The Dickinson State volleyball team (2-14, 0-3 NSAA) fell in straight sets (25-21, 25-18, 25-17) to Waldorf University (9-3, 1-2 NSAA) in Forest City on Saturday afternoon. McKenzie Moser and Katie Collum both had 9 kills to lead the Blue Hawk offense. Mackenna Johnson added five,...
KFYR-TV
Dickinson residents celebrate Kind Hearts Day
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson residents came together Saturday for Kind Hearts Day. The free event at the county fairgrounds featured food, activities for kids, and area first responders. It was organized by the Kind Hearts Project that raises money for the Stark County Association of Deputies and other groups....
Comments / 0