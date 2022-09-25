ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Bulls Punch Ticket To Vegas With 10-1 Rout Of Knights

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
Bulls Bash Tides 8-2, Maintain 1st Place Lead

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls left fielder Bligh Madris mashed three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while center fielder Josh Lowe laced homered and drove in two runs in Durham’s 8-2 victory in their home finale on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The victory maintains the Bulls’ one and a half game advantage with three regular season games remaining.
Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
Hurricanes dominate the Lightning in preseason opener

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are scheduled to play six preseason games, but Rod Brind'Amour wasted no time throwing his veterans in to action. The Canes' top three lines were rolling which helped deliver a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay at PNC Arena. "I thought it was good,...
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers

RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
