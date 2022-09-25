Read full article on original website
Bulls Punch Ticket To Vegas With 10-1 Rout Of Knights
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
Bulls Bash Tides 8-2, Maintain 1st Place Lead
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls left fielder Bligh Madris mashed three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, while center fielder Josh Lowe laced homered and drove in two runs in Durham’s 8-2 victory in their home finale on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The victory maintains the Bulls’ one and a half game advantage with three regular season games remaining.
Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
Scheyer: Chemistry coming together for 22-23 Devils
Jon Scheyer, in his first year as the head coach of Duke men's basketball team, is pulling together players of different ages and experience levels with high expectations for the 22-23 season.
Could NBA rule steal away Duke's one-and-done recruits?
The NBA is considering allowing 18-year-olds to be drafted straight from high school. That could potentially impact the high-profile one-and-done players that we've seen come through top colleges like Duke.
Hurricanes dominate the Lightning in preseason opener
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes are scheduled to play six preseason games, but Rod Brind'Amour wasted no time throwing his veterans in to action. The Canes' top three lines were rolling which helped deliver a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay at PNC Arena. "I thought it was good,...
WRAL Power Rankings: Two teams tie in the Top 10, three move up despite losses
Raleigh, N.C. — Week 5 of the WRAL College Football Power Rankings are now out. Despite losing this past weekend, three teams in our Top 10 moved up one spot. Plus, we have a tie in the Top 10, with one team moving up and the other moving down. Check out this week's Power Rankings.
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Hey job seekers: More than 4,100 jobs are open at these 40 Triangle employers
RALEIGH – While layoffs are a threat in these days of slow growth and inflation, many top Triangle companies continue to hire. We’ve expanded the list of Triangle employers for which we’ll regularly track job openings. Any new addition in this week’s report has been indicated with an asterisk* as seen below in the latest update on job openings from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report.
