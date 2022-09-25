Read full article on original website
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Billy Eichner Explained Why Carrie Underwood Blocked Him On Twitter
"Jesus, follow me back on Twitter."
Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Arrive In Las Vegas Following Multiple Flirting Allegations: Photos
Can a couples getaway make things better? Adam Levine, 43, and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, jetted off to Las Vegas together on Tuesday, Sep. 27, 2022, following the string of “inappropriate” flirting accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman. It looked like the couple was doing just...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Who Were Those Creepy Smiling People at Friday Night’s MLB Games? ‘Smile’ Horror Film Marketing Knocks It Out of the Park
The new horror movie Smile wins for most clever marketing ever!. At three Major League Baseball games on Friday, actors appeared in the stands with spooky, unwavering smiles. The viral promo even extended to Good Morning America, where a creepily smiling person could be spotted in the window behind Hoda Kotb.
Mariah Carey Becomes First Female Artist To Sell Over 70 Million Albums In The US
Just ahead of Mariah Carey season, the pop and R&B icon has given fans an early reason to celebrate, as the RIAA has deemed the “Shake It Off” singer the first female artist to sell over 70 million albums in the United States. This past Monday (Sept. 24), RIAA announced via Twitter that the “Honey” artist’s 2005 album The Emancipation Of Mimi is now certified 7x Platinum, and its smash single “We Belong Together” is 6x Platinum, among with other new certifications. With these achievements, her United States album sales reached 71 million, a claim that no other female artist can make. Carey, 53, now sits at #12 on the list of best album sellers in American history behind notable names such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elton John, and Pink Floyd. On the digital singles side, where she already ranks the highest among women who debuted before the digital era, she has sold 49.5 million singles. This means that just one more Gold certification will make her the first female artist of her era to sell 50 million or more digital singles. The only artist, male or female, who has sold more is the late Michael Jackson.
