Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Vibe

Mariah Carey Becomes First Female Artist To Sell Over 70 Million Albums In The US

Just ahead of Mariah Carey season, the pop and R&B icon has given fans an early reason to celebrate, as the RIAA has deemed the “Shake It Off” singer the first female artist to sell over 70 million albums in the United States. This past Monday (Sept. 24), RIAA announced via Twitter that the “Honey” artist’s 2005 album The Emancipation Of Mimi is now certified 7x Platinum, and its smash single “We Belong Together” is 6x Platinum, among with other new certifications. With these achievements, her United States album sales reached 71 million, a claim that no other female artist can make. Carey, 53, now sits at #12 on the list of best album sellers in American history behind notable names such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elton John, and Pink Floyd. On the digital singles side, where she already ranks the highest among women who debuted before the digital era, she has sold 49.5 million singles. This means that just one more Gold certification will make her the first female artist of her era to sell 50 million or more digital singles. The only artist, male or female, who has sold more is the late Michael Jackson.
