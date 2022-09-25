Read full article on original website
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Texas Tech trying to identify fan who hit Texas player
Texas Tech fans stormed the field following their team’s upset win over rival Texas on Saturday, and police are now looking for one individual who engaged in what the school called “unacceptable” behavior. A video that went viral on social media showed a Texas Tech fan aggressively...
Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from Texas football
Texas defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended from all team activities, UT officials confirmed to Horns247 Tuesday night, providing the following statement from Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. "We're aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
4 most disappointing Texas football players through first 4 weeks
The first three weeks of the season went pretty well for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program. After the first three games of the 2022 campaign, Texas held a record of 2-1 (0-0 Big 12) and was ranked as the No. 22 team in the AP Poll.
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34
2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
Did Ric Flair Give Joey McGuire Pointers on This Epic Promo?
Lost in the hubbub of Texas Tech beating the Texas Longhorns last night was the fact that Ric Flair is undefeated in Lubbock. That's important and worth noting. But the effect of him just being there can't be forgotten. Flair spent some time with McGuire shooting some vignettes that showed...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Report: These are the best mini golf courses in Texas, Austin location makes list
Remember, just tap it in and that it's all in the hips! Be sure to channel your inner Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin on Wednesday, September 21, as you might just hit the mini golf course with some of your friends on Miniature Golf Day!
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This story was written by Lucy Tompkins and photographed by Evan L’Roy. Carolina Velarde lived in the cream-colored, two-bedroom mobile home on lot 15 her entire life. She attended...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
4 Texas-based Mexican restaurant chains among best in America, report says
Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad
California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades
The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
