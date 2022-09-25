ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Texas Tech trying to identify fan who hit Texas player

Texas Tech fans stormed the field following their team’s upset win over rival Texas on Saturday, and police are now looking for one individual who engaged in what the school called “unacceptable” behavior. A video that went viral on social media showed a Texas Tech fan aggressively...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from Texas football

Texas defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended from all team activities, UT officials confirmed to Horns247 Tuesday night, providing the following statement from Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. "We're aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Austin, TX
106.3 The Buzz

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34

2. Roller Coaster. Like everyone else, there’s 0:21 left in the game, surely this is over. Texas drives down the field to kick a field goal to send the game to overtime and I was sure Texas Tech was sunk. But magical things happened, Texas would lose the toss, receive the ball first and Bijan Robinson, a guy who fumbles maybe once every 100 carries actually fumbled thanks to a helluva hit by Krishon Merriweather, and Texas’ overtime possession was over. The rest of the way, it was just about not messing things up, run the ball, kick the field goal. Donovan Smith almost messed that up by scoring a touchdown, but by the time the clock struck 0:00, Trey Wolff kicked the 20-yard game winner. McGuire said after the game that before the player he told the captains that big-time players make big-time plays. The captains were Tyree Wilson, Krishon Merriweather, SaRodorick Thompson, and Jaylon Hutchings.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intents And Purposes#Texas Yeager Shots#The Red Raiders#Longhorns#The University Of Texas#Sec#Texas Tech
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Tom Handy

Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad

California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

New Dallas Superintendent Shrinks From Grades

The recently hired Dallas ISD superintendent noted on a panel in Austin that she did not like being graded on an A through F scale for school performance. In a meeting hosted at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, Stephanie Elizalde spoke on several issues alongside Robstown ISD Superintendent Jose Moreno and education commissioner Mike Morath.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy