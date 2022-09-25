ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Bulls punch ticket to Vegas with 10-1 rout Of Knights

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
WRAL News

Canes game at Tampa Bay Lightning postponed due to hurricane

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday delivered a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay at PNC Arena, but Wednesday's game in Florida has been postponed. According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team postponed its preseason games on Wednesday against the Canes and on Thursday against Nashville due to Hurricane Ian.
WRAL News

Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena

Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
247Sports

Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
WRAL News

Hurricanes aim for 5th straight playoff trip, deeper push

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup. Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That's true, too, of coach Rod Brind'Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that followed a nine-year playoff drought for Carolina.
Atlantic Coast Conference

ACC Announces Football Game Times & Networks for Oct. 8

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8. Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1.
