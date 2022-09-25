Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 years
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North Carolina
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl on
Bulls punch ticket to Vegas with 10-1 rout Of Knights
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.
Scheyer, Duke prepared to adapt recruiting approach if one-and-done rule ends
Durham, N.C. — As the basketball season approaches, the NBA is considering allowing 18-year-olds to be drafted once again straight from high school. That would mean the end of college basketball's "one-and-done" rule and could potentially impact the high-profile players who have come through colleges like Duke. WRAL was...
Canes game at Tampa Bay Lightning postponed due to hurricane
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday delivered a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay at PNC Arena, but Wednesday's game in Florida has been postponed. According to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team postponed its preseason games on Wednesday against the Canes and on Thursday against Nashville due to Hurricane Ian.
Key ACC games still on as Hurricane Ian scrambles college football schedule
Hurricane Ian is already forcing changes to this weekend's college football schedule across the Southeast. But, so far, no moves have been made to two big ACC games that could be impacted by the storm. No. 10 NC State is scheduled to play at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night. No. 22 Wake Forest visits No. 23 Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
Carolina Hurricanes begin preseason Tuesday at PNC Arena
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes start their preseason on Tuesday night. They will meet Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Columbus and the Florida Panthers in the preseason. The first puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning come to PNC Arena. A game scheduled for...
Could NBA rule steal away Duke's one-and-done recruits?
The NBA is considering allowing 18-year-olds to be drafted straight from high school. That could potentially impact the high-profile one-and-done players that we've seen come through top colleges like Duke.
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
Scheyer: Chemistry coming together for 22-23 Devils
Jon Scheyer, in his first year as the head coach of Duke men's basketball team, is pulling together players of different ages and experience levels with high expectations for the 22-23 season.
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Hurricanes aim for 5th straight playoff trip, deeper push
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup. Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That's true, too, of coach Rod Brind'Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that followed a nine-year playoff drought for Carolina.
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
Spartan revival: 5-0 start has SSS in contention for first conference title in 25 years
Smithfield, N.C. — Smithfield-Selma's comeback win at Hunt on Friday night carried a bumpy trajectory. But over the last 15 years, the Spartans have gotten all too familiar with turbulence. Beyond the momentous fourth-quarter rally that saw SSS score twice in the final nine minutes, a broader comeback was...
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
Atlantic Coast Conference
ACC Announces Football Game Times & Networks for Oct. 8
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8. Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
One dead after multiple shot near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Multiple people were shot Tuesday night near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, according to Orange County Emergency Services. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Chapel Hill Police confirmed to WXII that one person died at the scene, two were taken...
