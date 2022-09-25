Read full article on original website
Robert Wightman
3d ago
Not one mention in the entire article as to why abortion is a states rights issue. It's called the 10th amendment. Which basically says that anything not enumerated in the Constitution is a states rights issue.
Reply(6)
4
Related
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Detroit News
Manchin admits defeat on energy permitting bill — for now
Washington — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia asked Senate leadership on Tuesday to remove his permitting reform bill from funding legislation that must pass before the end of the week after failing to rally support from enough of his peers in either party. The coal state Democrat struck...
Trump-Backed House Candidate Argued Against Women's Right To Vote
A Michigan GOP congressional nominee supported by former President Donald Trump once said the country would be better if women could not govern or vote, and argued that patriarchy “is the best model for the continued success of a society.”. John Gibbs made the sexist arguments online in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New DOJ filing exposes Trump’s secret objections — and asks special master to call his bluff
The Justice Department in a filing on Tuesday revealed the Trump legal team's objections that they tried to keep under wraps. Federal Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, earlier this month challenged Trump's lawyers to assert whether they believe his public claim that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during the search and produce evidence of Trump's claim that he "declassified" secret national security documents before taking them home.
New book: Trump nearly fired Jared and Ivanka via tweet
Then-President Donald Trump nearly fired his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from the White House via tweet, according to a new book from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
Detroit News
DeAngelis: Schools of choice lead in providing transparency | Opinion
School choice is booming with no signs of slowing down. School choice made steady progress prior to 2020. The tempo was supercharged, however, after parents were awakened. In 2021 – the “Year of School Choice” – 18 states enacted or expanded programs to fund students instead of systems. The momentum carried into 2022. In July, Arizona achieved the biggest school choice victory in U.S. history, allowing all families – regardless of income – to take their children’s taxpayer-funded education dollars to the education providers of their choosing.
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030. President Joe Biden is hosting a conference Wednesday on hunger, nutrition and health, the first by the White House since 1969. That conference, under President Richard Nixon, was a pivotal moment that influenced U.S. food policy agenda for 50 years. The conference hosted by Nixon, a Republican, led to a major expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, and gave rise to the Women, Infants and Children program, which serves half the babies born in the U.S. by providing their mothers with parenting advice, breastfeeding support and food assistance. This year’s conference hosted by Biden, a Democrat, focuses on his goal of essentially ending food insecurity for all Americans by decade’s end. It also seeks to promote healthy eating, good nutrition and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases.
Comments / 10