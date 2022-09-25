ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
105.5 The Fan

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
