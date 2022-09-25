Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division. SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek.
Lincoln Riley's challenge against Arizona State: winning the season, not just a game
The USC Trojans are huge favorites over Arizona State, and they should be. Arizona State lost at home to Eastern Michigan and then lost by 21 at home to Utah. The Sun Devils are a mess of a team under an interim head coach with a depleted roster. They lost multiple star players in the transfer portal, one of them being Eric Gentry, who has become USC’s defensive MVP through one month of the season. Their offensive and defensive lines are the weaker parts of their roster, which makes them a team which is unlikely to hurt USC.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: West Lauderdale 7, East Central 6, Poplarville 5, Itawamba AHS 5, Florence 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 3, Mendenhall 2, Oxford 1, Amory 1. Others receiving votes: Taylorsville 14, Lumberton 9, Resurrection Catholic 8. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (5)(4-1)671. 2. Baldwyn (1)(4-1)612. 3. Leflore (1)(3-1)503. 4. East...
Why Brian Kelly quoted Mike Tyson before LSU football plays Auburn
This will be Brian Kelly’s first SEC road test. Five of the past six meetings in this Auburn-LSU rivalry have been decided by five points or fewer.
HEY, WILLIE! Tua tumbles, stumbles, then puts it behind him as Dolphins prep for Bengals
“You gonna believe me, or your lyin’ eyes?” The old punchline came to mind Sunday when the broadcasters mentioned something about Tua Tagovailoa’s back. We were coming to grips with...
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, Kaut 1 (Hudon), 0:20. 5, Minnesota, Petan 1, 14:49 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Firstov 1 (Petan, Goligoski), 17:21. 7, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Sustr, Dewar), 19:50.
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, DET (Slashing), 4:41; Viro, DET (Holding), 9:13; Berggren, DET (Holding), 13:14; Crosby, PIT (Cross Checking), 14:11. Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit,...
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
Carolina023—5 First Period_None. Penalties_Goncalves, TB (Hooking), 5:23; Jarvis, CAR (Hooking), 12:54. Second Period_1, Carolina, Svechnikov 1 (Kotkaniemi, Coghlan), 11:50 (pp). 2, Carolina, Stastny 1 (Coghlan, Kotkaniemi), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Pederson, CAR (Holding), 3:57; Namestnikov, TB (High Sticking), 9:56; Foote, TB (Cross Checking), 14:22. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1, 4:57. 4,...
WOWK 13 News
‘There are some hurdles:’ Voting as a college student in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Andrew Pierce was born and raised in Columbus — and at age 21, he has only cast a ballot in elections from his hometown so far. “My mom is very keen on making sure that we vote, so my first memories are actually going with her to vote,” Pierce said. But […]
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2), off Lynn. RBIs_Cave (17), Miranda (65), Wallner 2 (6). Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Jiménez); Minnesota 5 (Cave 3, Arraez, Contreras). RISP_Chicago 0 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 12. Runners moved up_Contreras. GIDP_Jiménez,...
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
