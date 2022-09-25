Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
Bret who? Braelon Allen has honest admission when asked about Bielema's return to Madison
Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it’s been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn’t know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State 'not gonna put a timetable' on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury or return
Ohio State is hoping to see one of its key receivers soon on the field. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeye wide receiver, injured his hamstring during the season opener against Notre Dame and the last game he played was in Week 3’s game against Toledo. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin
Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what sets Ohio State's 2022 team apart from prior years
Ohio State looked dominant in the first B1G game of the year. The Buckeyes blew out the Badgers 52-21 on Saturday night. The Bucks look every bit like the No. 3 team in the country when their offense and defense are humming. The defense was the issue last year with...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win
Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
Sparky's Take: The Future of Paul Chryst
Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach. Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach.
nbc15.com
Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash
OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
