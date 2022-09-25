ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5

Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Bret who? Braelon Allen has honest admission when asked about Bielema's return to Madison

Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it’s been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn’t know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvin Harrison#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Buckcyes#Osu
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin

Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win

Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy