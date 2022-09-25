Syracuse football is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, after the Orange squeaked by fellow Atlantic Coast Conference squad Virginia last Friday night. The 22-20 triumph by the ‘Cuse over UVA on the Hill marked the second week in a row where Syracuse football scored points on its final offensive series to prevail, first against Big Ten Conference member Purdue in Central New York, and then versus the Cavaliers.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO