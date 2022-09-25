Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Virginia Travels to Duke on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) continue its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a road game at Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday (Oct. 1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game is set to air on ACC Regional Sports Networks as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN).
virginiasports.com
Hoos Bracing for Wet Night in Durham
CHARLOTTESVILLE — It’s too soon to know how hard Hurricane Ian—or at least its remnants—will hit Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night. But the forecast calls for heavy rain in Durham, N.C., which could affect the ACC football game between Virginia and Duke. UVA...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse football vs. Wagner prediction and odds for week 5 college football
Syracuse football is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, after the Orange squeaked by fellow Atlantic Coast Conference squad Virginia last Friday night. The 22-20 triumph by the ‘Cuse over UVA on the Hill marked the second week in a row where Syracuse football scored points on its final offensive series to prevail, first against Big Ten Conference member Purdue in Central New York, and then versus the Cavaliers.
virginiasports.com
Five Cavaliers Ranked In InterMat Preseason Rankings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five members of the Virginia wrestling team enter the season nationally ranked according to the preseason polls released by InterMat on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s a group of veteran wrestlers representing the Cavaliers in the individual rankings. Justin McCoy leads the way at No. 10...
virginiasports.com
Chico Bennett Earns Weekly ACC Honor
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Chico Bennett Jr. was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday (Sept. 26). It marks the second-straight week a Cavalier has been recognized by the league it its weekly awards. Bennett had a career night on Friday (Sept. 23)...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: TV networks and start times announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms. On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Open Play at Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Virginia men’s golf team was in ninth place when play was suspended during the second round of the Inverness Intercollegiate due to darkness. UVA stood at 21-over par with several holes remaining in its second round after shooting 9-over 293 during Monday’s morning round. The second round will be completed Tuesday followed by a shotgun start for the final round.
virginiasports.com
Alumni Spotlight: Bill Curry Jr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For a few seconds, Bill Curry Jr. examined the head shot that accompanied his bio in the University of Virginia football team’s 1993 media guide. Then he broke out in laughter. “That’s an incredible mullet!” Curry said recently at the McCue Center. Much has...
virginiasports.com
Turner’s Career Day Not Enough in Five-Set Loss to North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia outside hitter Grace Turner tied her career high of 23 kills and posted a career-best six service aces, but the Cavaliers fell in five sets (25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 14-25, 14-16) to North Carolina in Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon. In addition to her 23 kills and six aces, Turner finished Sunday’s contest with seven digs, three block assists and was 27-for-27 in serve-receive.
Syracuse Football: Orange has a strong move in national power rankings
After escaping the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night with a two-point win over fellow Atlantic Coast Conference squad Virginia, Syracuse football sits at 4-0. The Orange, which will host FCS team Wagner (0-3) this coming Saturday beginning at 5 pm, is now getting more and more attention in college football’s national conversation.
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
cuse.com
'Cuse Cracks Top-25
For the first time since 2019, the Syracuse football team is ranked. The Orange check in at No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, receiving 74 votes. 'Cuse is one-of-six teams from the ACC represented in the poll, five of which hail from the ACC Atlantic division, which marks the most ranked teams of any division in college football.
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
Daily Orange
Syracuse skaters of all ages congregate in memory of Andrew Grabowski
Andrew Grabowski grew up around the Syracuse skate scene. He’d been skating since he was a toddler, and eventually became an established professional skateboarder in central New York. After Grabowski passed away in June, Flower Skate Shop along with the non-profit Skate4Drew, created by Grabowski’s father, held a skate...
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
cnycentral.com
Central New Yorkers living in Florida preparing for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE N.Y. — There are many people in Central New York watching Hurricane Ian closely, whether they have family in Florida, or like to vacation there. As Florida braces for impact from the hurricane, one Syracuse woman, Sarah Ander, who moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 2020, says she’s in a mandatory evacuation zone but isn't going anywhere.
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
Camden, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Camden, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Oneida Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Camden High School on September 27, 2022, 13:15:00.
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
