Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Arizona-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs
Guardians third. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez triples to deep right center field. Steven Kwan scores. Josh Naylor flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians...
Porterville Recorder
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs
Marlins first. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Brian Anderson singles to shallow right field. Miguel Rojas to second. Garrett Cooper singles to right center field. Brian Anderson to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Bryan De La Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Miguel Rojas scores. JJ Bleday walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson to third. JJ Bleday to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Brian Anderson scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to right field to Tyler Naquin.
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta-Washington Runs
Nationals first. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Lane Thomas out at second. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging. Luke Voit doubles to deep left field. CJ Abrams scores. Alex Call grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Juan Soto singles to center field. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Brandon Drury doubles. Manny Machado to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Brandon Drury scores. Manny Machado scores. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Trayce Thompson.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs third. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Christopher Morel homers to right field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Rhys Hoskins. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs
Twins second. Jose Miranda singles to center field. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Jose Miranda to second. Jake Cave singles to left field. Gio Urshela to second. Jose Miranda scores. Gary Sanchez pops out to second base to Elvis Andrus. Matt Wallner strikes out swinging. Mark Contreras grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Lance Lynn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
Porterville Recorder
Stroman, Gomes power Cubs past struggling Phillies 2-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, and Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies' magic number to clinch a National League playoff berth is...
Marlins pitcher becomes first 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Richard Bleier made history -- in an unfortunate manner -- in a Miami Marlins win over the New York Mets, becoming the only MLB player in more than 100 years to be called for three balks during one at-bat. The rare sequence occurred in...
Porterville Recorder
Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was...
Comments / 0