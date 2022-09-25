DAYTON — Greenville High School football won their first game of the season, on the road, against West Carrollton on Sept. 23. The Green Wave offense outpaced the Pirates, as Greenville won 34-8. Brock Short led the offense with 372 yards rushing and scoring all five touchdowns for the Green Wave on the ground. It was the second time in his career that he surpassed 300+ rushing yards. He ran for 415 yards last season against Stebbins.

