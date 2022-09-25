ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:

9-0-1, SB: 8

(nine, zero, one; SB: eight)

