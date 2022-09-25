Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:
9-0-1, SB: 8
(nine, zero, one; SB: eight)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:
9-0-1, SB: 8
(nine, zero, one; SB: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0