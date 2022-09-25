ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Match 5” game were:

01-03-08-16-27

(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

