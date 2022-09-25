Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 5’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Match 5” game were:
01-03-08-16-27
(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Match 5” game were:
01-03-08-16-27
(one, three, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0