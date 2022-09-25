COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Wildcats Edge Out Owls in Double OT Thriller

PHILADELPHIA – It was a tough, gritty defensive battle at Howarth Field Sunday afternoon, with plenty of Temple families and even the Diamond Band in attendance. But it was the visiting Penn Quakers who were celebrating in the end, as a pair of fourth quarter goals propelled Penn to its first win of the season, upsetting the No. 24 ranked Temple Owls 2-0. Temple started strong offensively, earning five penalty corners in the first quarter alone. But Penn goalie Frederique Wollaert and her back line stood strong and kept the Owls off the board.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO