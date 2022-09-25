ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Night” game were:

3-4-8-1, WB: 3

(three, four, eight, one; WB: three)

