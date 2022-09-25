Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Spencerville blanks Sidney Fairlawn in shutout performance
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Spencerville bottled Sidney Fairlawn 3-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Spencerville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Sidney Fairlawn through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Archbold earns stressful win over Metamora Evergreen
Mighty close, mighty fine, Archbold wore a victory shine after clipping Metamora Evergreen 5-4 in Ohio boys soccer on September 27. Metamora Evergreen authored a promising start, taking a 2-1 advantage over Archbold at the end of the first half.
richlandsource.com
Swanton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bryan
Swanton posted a narrow 2-1 win over Bryan in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Bryan and Swanton faced off on October 7, 2021 at Bryan High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Springfield slips past Piqua
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield did just enough to beat Piqua 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Springfield opened with a 3-2 advantage over Piqua through the first half.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Beavercreek shuts down Troy in defensive masterpiece
A vice-like defensive effort helped Beavercreek squeeze Troy 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Troy 2-0 to begin the final half.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Baker, Barker crowned at BHS Homecoming
Corbin Baker, left, and Ally Barker were named Bellefontaine High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the weekend festivities. Corbin was crowned the king at the Saturday evening dance. Ally was named the queen on Friday night before the football game. The 2022 BHS homecoming court included queen candidates Olivia Ullom and Lily Palmer, junior attendant Mia Oppy, freshman attendant Ava Kunze, and king candidates Alex Caudill and Jack Hutchins. About 460 students attended the dance, which was held in the BHS Cafeteria. It’s the largest dance of the school year. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
richlandsource.com
Christine R. Klepser
Christine Klepser, age 89, resident of Shelby passed away in her home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving children. Born July 30, 1933 in Fillmore, Kentucky to William and Ercie (Pence) Stone, She has been a Shelby resident for over 60 years. A 1951 graduate of Ashland High School, she had been a faithful lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby; when she could not attend in person she was always being the church for those around her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
richlandsource.com
Drive-thru flu clinic offered Oct. 11 in Crawford County
BUCYRUS -- After tracking the Australian flu season that spans from May to September in the southern hemisphere, health officials are anticipating a really bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere as well. Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the single best way to protect yourself and your family...
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
Comments / 0