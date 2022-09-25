Read full article on original website
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
KCTV 5
Triple shooting kills 1, leaves infant in critical condition in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police spent more than four hours on Monday going in and out of a house at the corner of 26th and Hardesty. They said three people were shot inside shortly before 1:45 p.m. One adult died. Another adult is expected to survive. An infant is...
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator
James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
Kansas City Police Department changes the way it investigates some crimes
Kansas City Police Department announced Sunday that the department has changed its approach when it comes to property crimes investigations.
Police commissioners welcome federal civil rights investigation into KCPD
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners says it welcomes the Department of Justice's civil rights investigation into the department.
KCTV 5
No victims, evidence found following report of possible active shooter in Belton
"Spring came and a lot snakes [were] coming out. My 7-year-old daughter, she stepped on the snakes." Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl. Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for Coop.”. Statistics show impact fentanyl...
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
KCTV 5
Belton police address active shooter report near Chewy plant, warehouse
"Spring came and a lot snakes [were] coming out. My 7-year-old daughter, she stepped on the snakes." Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl. Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for Coop.”. Statistics show impact fentanyl...
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
KCTV 5
KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable. A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others...
Kansas City, Missouri, City Council to consider campaign to 'end' HIV epidemic
The KCMO City Council will decide on Thursday whether to accept and approve an over $375,000 grant from the MDHSS focused on "ending" the HIV epidemic in Kansas City.
KC mothers hold homicide remembrance event for loved ones
On a national day of remembrance for homicide victims, several families in Kansas City gathered to pray for those impacted by homicide.
KCTV 5
'We have to stop this': Kansas City's homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs. On a glorious Sunday morning in Brookside, dogs from all over Kansas City got their steps in while raising money for Wayside Waifs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in...
fox4kc.com
Grocery store worker accused of videoing women in restroom
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom. Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge. Police responded to McKeever’s...
KCTV 5
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KC mayor calls for one Plaza street open to pedestrians only, no vehicles
Mayor Lucas said he'd like to see Nichols Road on the Plaza pedestrianized, meaning cars would not be allowed, but foot traffic is welcome.
KMBC.com
KCPD: Social media rumors regarding a 'serial killer' targeting women are untrue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a video circulating social media claiming a "serial killer" is targeting women in the community is false. In the video, posted to TikTok and shared to other social media platforms, a man claims information from the community says...
Congressman, Jackson County warn of rising deed fraud
You've heard of stolen cars, now Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a new problem on the rise. Someone stealing your entire home.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
