Gainesville, FL

Hendon Hooker outduels Anthony Richardson as Tennessee tops Florida

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Not only was Saturday’s ranked matchup between Florida and Tennessee another chapter in one of college football’s most iconic rivalries, but it also presented an opportunity to watch two of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Florida’s Anthony Richardson both delivered on the high expectations, putting up huge numbers in a matchup that came down to the final play.

In a 38-33 win for the Volunteers, Hooker completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 349 yards and two touchdowns (no interceptions), adding 112 more yards and another score on the ground.

Richardson nearly led the Gators to an improbable comeback win in the final moments, but still finished with 453 yards and two touchdowns through the air (one interception), and led the team with 62 yards and two scores rushing.

Both of these passers have the versatility, athleticism, arm talent and big-play ability to make NFL scouts take notice as they look ahead to next year’s draft, and this instant classic gave those decision-makers plenty to get excited about.

