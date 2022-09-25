ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: Is the Gamecocks' running game for real?

This season, South Carolina’s offense has centered around quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has been designed as a messiah for the program. But there had to be a Plan 1A … or Plan B as initially thought. Three games into this season, Plan B looked like a good option,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Kickoff time set for South Carolina, Kentucky football

The South Carolina football team moves back into Southeastern Conference play when traveling to face Kentucky on October 8. The league announced on Monday that the two teams will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) are ranked in the top 10 nationally for the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team

Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina to move game date against SC State ahead of Hurricane Ian

South Carolina will be moving its Week 5 matchup against SC State from Saturday to Thursday in lieu of Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks are right in the path of Ian’s force and the hope is to get out in front of the bad weather before it arrives in Columbia. The game will be set for 7 pm EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. The original kickoff was Noon on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Wildcats Today

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington

The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8:  UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'

Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

Area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Adaptive golf tournament slated for Blythewood course

Adaptive golfers from across South Carolina will meet to compete in the Palmetto State Adaptive Golf Open next weekend at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway in Blythewood. The three-day event runs Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 in partnership with the Range Fore Hope Foundation, a nonprofit...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Lexington teen found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC

