Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Is the Gamecocks' running game for real?
This season, South Carolina’s offense has centered around quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has been designed as a messiah for the program. But there had to be a Plan 1A … or Plan B as initially thought. Three games into this season, Plan B looked like a good option,...
Kickoff time set for South Carolina, Kentucky football
The South Carolina football team moves back into Southeastern Conference play when traveling to face Kentucky on October 8. The league announced on Monday that the two teams will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) are ranked in the top 10 nationally for the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team
Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina to move game date against SC State ahead of Hurricane Ian
South Carolina will be moving its Week 5 matchup against SC State from Saturday to Thursday in lieu of Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks are right in the path of Ian’s force and the hope is to get out in front of the bad weather before it arrives in Columbia. The game will be set for 7 pm EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. The original kickoff was Noon on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildcats Today
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
abcnews4.com
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
WLTX.com
Area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Adaptive golf tournament slated for Blythewood course
Adaptive golfers from across South Carolina will meet to compete in the Palmetto State Adaptive Golf Open next weekend at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway in Blythewood. The three-day event runs Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 in partnership with the Range Fore Hope Foundation, a nonprofit...
Aiken Standard
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLTX.com
South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WYFF4.com
Biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina happened this weekend, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina took place this weekend, according to federal and state officials. Authorities say a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers executed nearly two dozen warrants for various properties in the Midlands area.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: S.C. residents say hospitals are deducting from their taxes, checks
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In South Carolina, money is being taken from paychecks or tax returns, often without warning. That’s against state law. But it’s happened to 150 people who have reached out to our sister station, WBTV, in Charlotte. A Bamberg man told our I-TEAM he...
WIS-TV
Missing Lexington teen found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
Comments / 0