Even in a crushing loss, Cameron Ward shows superstar potential

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It didn’t end like Washington State was hoping, but Saturday’s game against Oregon was more proof that the Cougars have something special at the game’s most important position.

When he transferred from Incarnate Word, the biggest question mark surrounding quarterback Cameron Ward was whether or not he could replicate his ridiculous production and success against Power 5 competition.

Even though the Cougars dropped a heartbreaker at home to the Ducks on Saturday night, letting a 34-22 lead slip away in the final four minutes of the game, Ward’s performance should have every quarterback-needy team in the NFL moving him up their draft board.

Ward completed 37 of his 48 pass attempts for 375 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. Doubters will point to his two interceptions, but it was Ward’s ability to make jaw-dropping plays multiple times throughout the game that should have pro scouts excited about his potential at the next level:

Ward continues to show the kind of poise and pocket presence required to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, as well as the ability to make highlight-reel plays when the pocket breaks down.

The best quarterbacks can make plays within and outside of structure, and Ward keeps proving he can do both, regardless of his level of competition.

