kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
kslsports.com
USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Getting Players Back From Injury For Utah State Week
PROVO, Utah – BYU football suffered a laundry list of injuries during Saturday night’s win over Wyoming. But, the good news for the Cougars, most of those injured players are expected back for Thursday against Utah State. The most significant update on the injury front was on wide...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Will Be Wearing Royal Blue Uniform For Utah State Game
PROVO, Utah – It’s a short week for BYU football as they gear up for a Thursday night tilt with an in-state rivalry. BYU welcomes Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2018 this Thursday night. A new game week means another uniform reveal...
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program will receive a lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off. The program led by first-year head coach Amber Whiting will receive $100,000 from South Carolina after the defending national...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
kslsports.com
Will Miles Davis Continue Delivering ‘Hot Hand’ To BYU’s Ground Attack?
PROVO, Utah – Redshirt freshman Miles Davis gave BYU a much-needed boost to their ground attack during Saturday night’s 38 to 24 win over Wyoming. With starter Chris Brooks dealing with hamstring tightness, Davis seized his opportunity. In a game, Kalani Sitake wanted to see a running back emerge with a “hot hand.”
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Remembers Aaron Lowe One Year Later
SALT LAKE CITY- They say time heals all wounds, but the loss of cornerback Aaron Lowe on the heels of freshman running back Ty Jordan’s shocking death may take a while for Utah football. A year later the team is still in mourning, but figuring out how to move on while continuing to honor their brothers’ legacies.
kslsports.com
Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proving there ain’t no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel’s Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there’s some debate whether former University of...
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Branding Iron Online
Discrimination lawsuit filed against UW
Jefferey Lyn Wilkins, a former employee of the University of Wyoming, is currently suing the university, claiming he was discriminated against for being a straight, white, Christain, male. The federal lawsuit was filed on September 19 in U.S District Court, and Wilkins is asking for $875,000 as well as payment...
eastidahonews.com
Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
