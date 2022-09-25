ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslsports.com

BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

USU HC Blake Anderson: I Hate To See The BYU Rivalry Game Go

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is sad to see the rivalry game with BYU go but it is giving him and his team more motivation going into Provo. For the final time in the foreseeable future, BYU and Utah State will square off in Provo on Thursday, September 29.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Getting Players Back From Injury For Utah State Week

PROVO, Utah – BYU football suffered a laundry list of injuries during Saturday night’s win over Wyoming. But, the good news for the Cougars, most of those injured players are expected back for Thursday against Utah State. The most significant update on the injury front was on wide...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Be Wearing Royal Blue Uniform For Utah State Game

PROVO, Utah – It’s a short week for BYU football as they gear up for a Thursday night tilt with an in-state rivalry. BYU welcomes Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2018 this Thursday night. A new game week means another uniform reveal...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Will Miles Davis Continue Delivering ‘Hot Hand’ To BYU’s Ground Attack?

PROVO, Utah – Redshirt freshman Miles Davis gave BYU a much-needed boost to their ground attack during Saturday night’s 38 to 24 win over Wyoming. With starter Chris Brooks dealing with hamstring tightness, Davis seized his opportunity. In a game, Kalani Sitake wanted to see a running back emerge with a “hot hand.”
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball’s Trevin Knell Out For Months After Shoulder Surgery

PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season opened up with practice on Monday, and the Cougars are already down one key player. Trevin Knell, the lone player remaining from Mark Pope’s first team in 2019-20, is sidelined with a rotator cuff injury. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard did...
PROVO, UT
Person
Mitch Harper
kslsports.com

Utah Football Remembers Aaron Lowe One Year Later

SALT LAKE CITY- They say time heals all wounds, but the loss of cornerback Aaron Lowe on the heels of freshman running back Ty Jordan’s shocking death may take a while for Utah football. A year later the team is still in mourning, but figuring out how to move on while continuing to honor their brothers’ legacies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Climbs AP Poll, BYU Holds Steady After Week Four Wins

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah continued to climb the AP Poll while BYU held steady after successfully completing week four with wins. The Utes traveled to Tempe, Arizona to begin Pac-12 play against an Arizona State team that has seen better days, beating them 34-13. Utah mostly did what was expected of them against the Sun Devils, however, the defense is what really stood out. ASU only gained six-yards of rushing the entire night, and 267 total offensive yards over all. For that the AP voters moved Utah up one spot to #12. This is their highest ranking since they started the season at #7.
PROVO, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proving there ain’t no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel’s Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there’s some debate whether former University of...
#Byu Football#American Football#College Football#Byu#Cougars#Cowboys#Lavell Edwards Stadium
eastidahonews.com

Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Branding Iron Online

Discrimination lawsuit filed against UW

Jefferey Lyn Wilkins, a former employee of the University of Wyoming, is currently suing the university, claiming he was discriminated against for being a straight, white, Christain, male. The federal lawsuit was filed on September 19 in U.S District Court, and Wilkins is asking for $875,000 as well as payment...
LARAMIE, WY
eastidahonews.com

Woman ejected from motorhome after tire blows on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. File photo. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at northbound I-15 at milepost 51 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2007 Holiday Rambler motorhome pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

