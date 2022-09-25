ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Clemson football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for Clemson in the ACC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Clemson football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 Clemson Football ScheduleAll times Eastern Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
CLEMSON, SC
