Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Week Favored in Prime-Time Matchup vs. NC State
NC State has covered the spread six of the last 10 times against Clemson, which is favored in Saturday's game at 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Opens as Road Favorite at Boston College
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
News & Notes From Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Tech Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game against visiting Virginia Tech, the ACC opener for the Tar Heels. UNC (3-1) is coming off its first defeat of the season,...
Photos: UNC Basketball Team at Kenan Stadium
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina Basketball is always in attendance for UNC Football home games, and that presence was never more apparent than on Saturday. After a morning team workout and a pregame tailgate at Kenan Stadium, the 2022-23 Tar Heel squad was recognized on the field for its accomplishments last season. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was there to capture their experience ...
Paul Finebaum breaks down NC State vs. Clemson, potential for Wolfpack to derail Tigers
NC State vs. Clemson is now a top-10 matchup after the Wolfpack jumped into the top to of the AP Top 25 this week. But SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said the game could have major implications for the Tigers and their College Football Playoff hopes. Both teams are 3-0...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
Clemson football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for Clemson in the ACC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Clemson football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 Clemson Football ScheduleAll times Eastern Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Adam & Ross' Three Takeaways from UNC's Media Monday
Inside Carolina's Adam Smith and Ross Martin provide their leading thoughts from Monday's UNC football press conferences following the Tar Heels' 45-32 loss to Notre Dame.
Around the ACC: Week 5
Clemson and NC State take center stage alongside Florida State and Wake Forest this week.
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw visiting Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Add two big visitors to the Big Blue Madness guest list. Travis Branham is reporting that. The five-star teammates from Camden, NJ are two of Kentucky’s top prospects in the 2023 class. This will be Wagner’s second visit to Kentucky. On3’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class took...
Mack Brown drops ACC statistic against Notre Dame during postgame comments
North Carolina and Mack Brown had high hopes that they could beat Notre Dame in Week 4. The Irish were coming into the game weakened, struggling to start the Marcus Freeman era. Plus, the game was in Chapel Hill. Then, once the game started, North Carolina’s issues on defense came back to haunt them again, and the Tar Heels fell to the Irish.
