Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
opb.org
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly
Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
kptv.com
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
Oregon gas prices jump nearly 40 cents in a week
The average price of gas in Oregon is up to $5 per gallon again after prices spiked by nearly 40 cents in the last week.
Dave's Killer Bread co-founder invests in new Portland makerspace for ex-cons
PORTLAND, Ore. — During his five years behind bars, Brandon Morlock found ways to stay busy and keep hope alive. He worked in factories and woodworking shops, learning skills that would stay with him. And he had a dream: to create a space once he got out of prison, one where he and others could learn and practice their arts and trades.
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
