Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Montana State
Oregon Sports
Channel 6000

Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events

The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
PORTLAND, OR
mojotraveler.com

Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon

Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
DAYTON, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!

Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
HILLSBORO, OR
opb.org

Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
OREGON STATE

