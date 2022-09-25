ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

LSU football: Mike Denbrock’s welcomed changes to the offense

LSU football’s offense has been extremely hit or miss this season. The Tigers struggled to move the ball in the first three quarters against Florida State and the first half against Mississippi State. While they eventually turned it around, the inconsistency shown over four quarters is quite alarming. Brian...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

Where does LSU football sit in the SEC Week 4 power rankings?

LSU football is on a three-game winning streak after dropping the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff to Florida State, 24-23. The Tigers have racked up wins over Southern, Mississippi State and now, New Mexico. They thrashed the visiting Lobos at the weekend, 38-0, behind a complete team performance in all three phases. Brian Kelly’s team is far from where it needs to be, but it’s also come a long way since the crushing Week 1 defeat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU

Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
CARLSBAD, CA
KOAT 7

Aidan Armenta commits to play football at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Great news came for University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon. La Cueva senior quarterback, Aidan Armenta, announced on social media his commitment to stay home and play for the Lobos next season. This content is imported...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale

University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
Motley Fool

The 10 Best Places in the U.S. to Travel on a Budget

You don't have to spend a lot to have a great time on your next trip. Americans are spending more on travel due to increased demand from the pandemic, but you don't have to bust your budget to enjoy a vacation. San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque are just a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

