College Station, TX

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that

You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman puts A&M loss into perspective in postgame speech

Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas, 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 to play in the game but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright and dropped harmlessly into the end zone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
BRYAN, TX
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
FORT SMITH, AR

