saturdaydownsouth.com
With Alabama on the way, here's how Arkansas recovers from brutal loss
Look, if you’re a Razorbacks fan, you can see how close the team is to being a problem. This team isn’t as far off as most folks think. There are plenty of correctable mistakes that can be turned around shortly. With the meat of the schedule coming right...
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
Arkansas Loses Defensive Back Ahead of Alabama Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Fayetteville Arkansas for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season this week. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last week and are putting on a "Red Out" in hopes of pulling off a big upset over the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mother knows best: Sam Pittman explains why he turned down a job at Alabama
Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, has been known to have a quote-worthy moment or 2. Well, the coach added another one this week. While speaking to reporters about his team’s upcoming game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was mentioned that Pittman turned down a job offer from the Tide back in 2013.
All Aggies
Paul Finebaum Remains 'Concerned' About Aggies Despite Win Over Arkansas
The one-sided rivalry between Paul Finebaum and the Texas A&M Aggies seems like a never-ending affair.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Painful A&M loss aside for Arkansas, is Alabama ripe for an upset? Let's dig into that
You could see the dejection on Sam Pittman’s face. During Saturday’s postgame press conference, you could sense that the Arkansas coach recognized the golden opportunity that his team let slip away. Self-inflicted errors left the Hogs on the wrong side of a pivotal game against Texas A&M. “Pivotal” is an appropriate way to describe it, not only because of the obvious SEC West implications of falling to the Aggies, but let’s just say College GameDay making a trip to Fayetteville for the first time since 2006 was sitting on the table with a victory.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman puts A&M loss into perspective in postgame speech
Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas, 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 to play in the game but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright and dropped harmlessly into the end zone.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
Capital murder arrest made in connection to missing woman’s disappearance in Fayetteville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder and disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
