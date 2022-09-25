Read full article on original website
What Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest
Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders? And what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
Could Deion Sanders awaken a sleeping giant at Georgia Tech?
Deion Sanders and the Yellow Jackets could make for a perfect pairing, at least in theory, but there must be a commitment on the part of Georgia Tech to turn this from potential to reality
ACCSports.com
Report: Head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director dismissed at Georgia Tech
According to a report from Ken Sugiura with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury have been dismissed by the university. Collins fell to 1-3 after Saturday’s loss to UCF. Since being hired in 2018, Collins was 10-28 during his tenure in Atlanta.
Stetson Bennett delivers the real truth about Georgia’s ‘ugly’ 39-22 win over Kent State
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a raw, direct nature that only allows him to get into so much coach-speak. So while Bennett occasionally parroted the company line “that was a good football team” on Saturday, the Mailman also delivered some truths. “I don’t know if we were awake...
stupiddope.com
New Head Basketball Coach Returns Home to Clark Atlanta University
In a loop that took him from Clark Atlanta University (CAU) to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, then to neighboring Morehouse College, Alfred Jordan is returning home to where it all began for him: he is the new head basketball coach for the CAU Basketball team. “Returning to...
fox5atlanta.com
Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games
ATLANTA - All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week. Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical...
WALB 10
ASU mourning death of student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a spot in East Point to mark a tragic moment in metro Atlanta history....
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Ohio rapper convicted of killing friend as he slept in DeKalb home
A DeKalb County jury on Friday convicted a rapper from Ohio in the shooting death of a fellow rapper he had considered his friend.
Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert
Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stranger Things’ home in Fayetteville is up for grabs
If you’re a Stranger Things diehard with $300,000 lying around, the iconic home of Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers could be yours. Featured in the first three seasons of the incredibly popular Netflix television show, the 1,846-square-foot house is in need of some TLC, but could be a great investment if the buyer wants to turn the house into an attraction for fans. The home was built in 1900 and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
